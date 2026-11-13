Chelsea Green’s parents didn’t want her to be a pro wrestler. Inspired by Kelly Kelly and Brie Bella, Green kicked off her wrestling career in 2014. She made her in-ring debut for Extreme Canadian Championship Wrestling under the ring name Jaida.

In the past two decades, she has worked for some of the top wrestling promotions in the world, including TNA, Lucha Underground and ROH. She is currently signed to WWE in her second run.

Chelsea Green’s Parents Disapproved of Her Wrestling Career as ‘Unclassy’

On the new episode of What Do You Wanna Talk About Podcast, Cody Rhodes asked Chelsea Green whether her parents were supportive when she started wrestling. Green revealed that her mom and dad initially had doubts about her wrestling career.

“Well, no, not really, because my family’s very… I don’t know if there’s another word for posh. They’re like, quite classy. And notoriously, wrestling is not known as a classy [sport].

Green’s parents were concerned about how she would make a decent living out of wrestling.

“Yeah, my mom, being British, like it wasn’t necessarily from the top drawer. That’s what she’d say. And then my dad, being a financial advisor, is very much like, ‘How are you going to make money off of this? How could you possibly…’”

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Although Green’s parents didn’t support her career choice, they had faith in her that she would somehow survive financially. But didn’t believe that she’d be able to thrive in the wrestling business.

“But I will say, although they were kind of like, ‘What are you doing?’ they always had faith in me. From the time I moved out at 18, living on my own and financially stable. I never was asking for anything. So they knew that, monetarily, I would be fine. But actually, how was my career path going to lead me somewhere successful? They just did not see the vision.”

Green appears to be doing really well financially. She recently completed building her custom-built dream home in Florida in September 2026 after a three-year construction process.