Chelsea Green’s husband and fellow WWE star, Matt Cardona, is currently sidelined from action. Cardona last wrestled at the August 21 edition of WWE Main Event, where he fought and beat Kit Wilson in under two minutes. During the match, Cardona tore his triceps while trying to execute a second-rope dropkick. Shortly after, he had to go under the knife to repair the damage.

Chelsea Green Says Matt Cardona Is Currently Undergoing Rehabilitation For Torn Triceps

In the new episode of What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes asked Green about her husband. The former WWE Women’s Champion gave an update on him, saying that he is doing fine at home.

Since he’s at home and she’s busy traveling for shows, he’s the one who’s currently taking care of their fur-babies. Chelsea added that Matt is currently fulfilling his duties as the househusband.

“He’s taking care of all the dogs and the cats. Yeah, he’s taking care of the zoo, and he’s fallen into this nice little role of house-husband. ”

Cody Rhodes argued that Matt is not the “house husband type” guy. To which Chelsea replied that Matt has nothing better to do except take care of their pets because he is currently undergoing rehab. She then joked that she even sends him lists of things to do.

“He has to be right now because what else is he doing besides rehabbing? He can be. He has the ability. He has to. I send lists of things to do.” [From 10:29 to 10:50 ]

Matt Cardona is currently in his second stint in WWE. His first run in the Stamford-based promotion lasted from 2005 to 2020, where he wrestled under the ring name Zack Ryder.

Following his release from WWE in 2020, he went on to make a name for himself on the independent circuit. He dominated the indies with his “Indy God” persona and then returned home as part of the TNA invasion storyline with the NXT brand as Matt Cardona in October 2025.

Cardona officially signed with WWE in January 2026 and was added to the SmackDown roster, where his wife, Chelsea Green, also performs under the ring name Matt Cradona, which is also his real name.

There is no official return date set for Matt Cardona yet. But hopefully, he’ll return soon.