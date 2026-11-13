Cody Rhodes spent a few years outside WWE building his dream before he eventually returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2023.

In his pursuit of becoming a top main-event draw in the pro wrestling world, Cody Rhodes, with The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), produced the inaugural All In (2018) show in association with ROH.

The event was really close to Cody Rhodes‘ heart because it represented both a personal tribute to his late father, Dusty Rhodes, and the ultimate validation of his decision to bet on himself outside of WWE.

Cody Rhodes Says He Can Never Forget The Inaugural All In Show

In his new episode of What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, Cody Rhodes talked about the inaugural All In show with Chelsea Green (who was also part of the show), even though they’re not supposed to.

Cody Rhodes got emotional, reminiscing about the day, and said one of the most exciting things that happened that day was when Green asked her what he wanted. He added that the day felt like a dream come true moment for him.

“One of the things that was really exciting for me that day, and it meant a lot, was you were the first person who came to me and asked me what I wanted. And I remember just thinking, ‘Oh, no sh*t. I need to give her an answer.’ I thought, because we had given matches designations on, ‘He’ll be with you, she’ll be with you.’ But I remember thinking, ‘Oh, what a dream. What a dream to be able to impart a slight bit of vision on, well, this is what we’d like. And I just never forgot what that day was like.’”

Chelsea Green Was The Booker Of Her Own Fatal Four Way Match At Inaugural All In

Talking further about the event, Chelsea Green added that she was the one who booked the Women’s Four-Way match, which she was part of at the inaugural All In in 2018.

“Do you know that I still have the match in my phone… in my Notes app. Wow. I wrote it on the way to the indie show, okay? And then I got there, and I texted the girls and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got an idea. I think this could be around a 12-minute match. Do you guys want to meet downstairs in the lobby, and I’ll just quickly go over it and see what you think?’ And they loved it.”

The inaugural All In show in 2018 was a huge success, and it caught the attention of Tony Khan, which directly led to the launch of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) four months later in January 2019, where Cody served as a founding Executive Vice President.