There is finally some positive news for Merab Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili, nearly 48 hours after the Yas Hilton Hotel brawl. Despite being attacked by Usman Nurmagomedov and his Dagestani entourage, the Georgian duo found themselves among those taken into custody by Abu Dhabi police following the altercation.

On Thursday, November 12, Lazishvili’s elder brother, Zviad Lazishvili, took to social media to urge people to come forward and help get the two Georgians out of the situation. With Dana White and Ariel Helwani both confirming that they remained in jail, the situation appeared increasingly concerning.

However, Dvalishvili and Lazishvili have now been released, thanks to Real American Freestyle (RAF) CEO and co-founder Chad Bronstein, who reportedly made it his mission to secure their freedom. Bronstein was present at the detention center when the two were released on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Following their release, RAF also issued an official statement welcoming Dvalishvili back. It said, “I’m pleased to share that Merab Dvalishvili is back with us in Abu Dhabi. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi for their professionalism and support. We remain focused on moving forward and are pleased to have Merab back with us.”

According to Abu Dhabi-based outlet The National News, Dvalishvili and Lazishvili were each fined 50,000 AED (approximately $13,600) for “disturbing public security and assaulting others.” However, further reports suggest that the RAF CEO has also stepped in to cover their fines.

While the former UFC bantamweight champion is finally out of custody, there is still no confirmation on whether his scheduled wrestling match against Marlon Moraes will go ahead. Unfortunately for the Dagestani contingent, the outcome of the incident was considerably worse.

Usman Nurmagomedov’s Entourage Hit With Major Punishment After Merab Dvalishvili Brawl

According to The National News, eight people were directly involved in the brawl, with the report following a social media update from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. Although all those involved were reportedly in custody just hours earlier, the authorities have now handed down their sentences.

Six members of Nurmagomedov’s team were each sentenced to six months in prison, fined 300,000 AED (approximately $81,700), and ordered to be deported after completing their sentences. These six individuals were found to have been directly involved in the physical altercation.

Although the verdict did not publicly identify Usman Nurmagomedov or Umar Nurmagomedov, it is likely that the two Dagestani fighters were among those sentenced.

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Meanwhile, two other members of Nurmagomedov’s entourage, who recorded and uploaded footage of the altercation, also received six-month prison sentences and fines of 300,000 AED each.

They were additionally ordered to be deported after serving their sentences “for violating privacy by using information technology to film and publish footage of the brawl.” The court also ordered their phones to be confiscated and the footage deleted.

As mentioned earlier, Dvalishvili and Lazishvili were each convicted and fined 50,000 AED but did not receive prison sentences. This brings the total number of people convicted to 10, with eight receiving six-month jail terms and the Georgian duo being released after paying their respective fines.

The latest developments also come at an interesting time for Usman Nurmagomedov. The undefeated lightweight recently completed his exclusive contractual obligations with the PFL, prompting speculation about a potential move to the UFC.