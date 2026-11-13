Queen Aminata put her AEW TBS Championship on the line against Sky Blue and Hyan in a three-way match at AEW Collision on November 11. She defied all odds to walk out of the arena with the gold still around her waist.

The three-way bout started with Aminata and Hyan initially teaming up to send Blue to the floor. Hyan then took out both women with a top-rope crossbody. She hit knees to both Aminata and Blue, who were in opposite corners, then dropped Blue across Aminata’s back.

Then the fans saw Blue take down Hyan and hit a short-range thrust kick, but Queen Aminata broke up the pin by pulling Blue up by the hair.

Queen Aminata, Hyan, And Sky Blue Put Up An Exciting Show For Fans

Aminata hit an atomic drop on Blue, a Manhattan Drop and atomic drop on Hyan, a backbreaker on Blue, and the Queen’s Crown. She quickly followed it up with a rolling neckbreaker on Hyan, but the pin ended in a near fall.

Blue ran Aminata into the corner and hit a rising knee against the ropes. Then, Aminata escaped a Blue DDT attempt, and Hyan grabbed Blue for a Falcon Arrow. Hyan was about to pin Blue, but Aminata broke it up in time.

Aminata grabbed a chair at ringside, but Hyan tried to stop her. Aminata then sent Hyan into the chair with a drop toe hold. Aminata sat Hyan on the chair, ran along the apron, and wiped her out with a devastating dropkick.

Blue threw a chair into Aminata’s head, threw her back into the ring, and hit a running knee, but Queen Aminata somehow managed to kick out. Hyan returned and speared both Blue and Aminata.

Blue nearly stole the win with a surprise pin, but Hyan saved the day with a knee strike. Blue escaped Hyan’s hold, hit a thrust kick, and connected with Code Blue on Hyan.

Blue hit a thrust kick on Aminata and went for another rising knee, but this time Aminata countered with a high-angle German suplex. After some back-and-forth, Aminata hit Off With Her Head on Blue and pinned her to retain the TBS Championship.

After the match ended, Dr. Britt Baker distracted Aminata on the floor, which allowed Persephone to attack the champion from behind. Maya World ran out to make the save.

It was then announced that Aminata will defend the TBS Championship against both Persephone and Maya World in a three-way match at Saturday Tailgate Brawl.