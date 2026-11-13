Tommaso Ciampa is still the AEW National Champion.

This week, AEW aired a special 3-hour Dynamite & Collision broadcast on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The show took place at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, and served as the final go-home show before AEW Full Gear 2026.

On the episode, Tommaso Ciampa put his gold on the line against “Speedball” Mike Bailey. The match opened hard and fast with both men trading chops. Bailey took control of the match with kicks and a Sky Twister Press to the floor. Ciampa regained momentum by hitting a Willow’s Bell DDT.

He bounced Bailey’s head off the steel steps, which caused the latter to bleed profusely. Ciampa hit Bailey with an apron Death Valley Driver and Project Ciampa, but Bailey kicked out. Bailey fought back with a heel kick, Green Tea Plunge, PK, moonsault knee press, and an Ultima Weapon, though Ciampa kicked out.

Mike Bailey Puts Up A Brave Fight, But Tommaso Ciampa Prevails

Ciampa countered a Flamingo Driver attempt with an Avalanche Project Ciampa. In the end, he retained his AEW National Championship after he hit Bailey with two consecutive bicycle knees to take the pinfall victory.

After the match ended, a metronome appeared on the ramp, signaling that Ilja Dragunov had arrived. Dragunov made his way to the ring and confronted Ciampa. The two stars exchanged a few words before Dragunov got physical and pushed Ciampa away.

Dragunov pointed to the video boards, announcing Ciampa vs. Dragunov for the AEW National Championship at Full Gear. Ciampa offered a handshake, then flipped off Dragunov before leaving the ring. Later, the match was made official for Full Gear PPV on Saturday, November 14.

Dragunov and Tommaso are two of the biggest signees for AEW this year. Tony Khan added Ciampa to his AEW roster in January 2026, while Dragunov arrived much later in October 2026. Both of these superstars were signed to WWE before they arrived in All Elite Wrestling.