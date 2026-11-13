Mercedes Mone and Jon Moxley faced off against each other on the November 11 edition of AEW Dynamite in a mixed-tag team match.

The AEW Women’s World Champion had Jay White in her corner, while the AEW Continental Champion partnered with his Death Rider stablemate, Marina Shafir. The match took place in the main event. Before it started, referee Stephon Smith asked The Cut to leave as everyone was banned from ringside.

Moxley and White started the match. There were some interesting spots in the match, and fans saw Mone and Jon Moxley trade some nasty blows. One spot saw Mone try to take out Moxley with a dive, but Moxley crushed her into the barricade.

In another spot, The CEO broke off Moxley’s Bulldog choke that he had applied to White and then slapped Moxley pretty hard on the cheek. This angered Moxley, so he grabbed Mone for a Paradigm Shift, but fortunately, White saved Mone.

Later in the match, Mone locked Moxley in the Statement Maker while The Problem caught White in a triangle choke, making the match much more intriguing. After White hit Shafir with a Blade Runner, the referee got distracted while checking Shafir.

Jon Moxley And Marina Shafir Beat Jay White And Mercedes Mone On AEW Dynamite

Mone made use of this distraction to hit a low blow to Moxley. Moxley responded by cutting Mone down with a cutter. In the end, Mone hit Shafir with the Mone Maker and covered her, but The Problem counteracted and rolled her into the Brutalizer, forcing her opponent to tap out.

Jay White tried to break up the pin, but he was unsuccessful in his attempt, and hence, Moxley and Shafir won the bout. As the show shifted from Dynamite to Collision, the CEO attacked Shafir and locked her in the Statement Maker.

The Cut and Death Riders stormed the ring. The Cut had to retreat after Orange Cassidy, O’Reilly, and Strong entered the fray. Before leaving, Mone hit Shafir with the AEW Women’s World Championship for one final cheap shot.