Vasiliy Lomachenko Signs Multi-Year Deal With Top Rank Boxing

What To Know

After 16 months out of the ring, Vasiliy Lomachenko, one of boxing’s most accomplished athletes, will return.

Lomachenko has re-signed with his original promoters at Top Rank Boxing and is expected to have his first fight on February 13.

Lomachenko, age 38, wants to achieve the one goal that has eluded him: becoming an undisputed world champion.

It’s official. Vasiliy Lomachenko is back home at Top Rank.

The Ukrainian three-division world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist recently discussed ending his 16-month retirement and made it official on Wednesday. Lomachenko and Top Rank announced a multi-year co-promotional agreement through his newly formed Loma Power Promotions.

Lomachenko announced his retirement in June 2025. He will now return to the super featherweight to pursue top fights and world titles in the division. Top Rank has promoted Lomachenko throughout his professional career, which began in 2013.

Lomachenko has made his reasons clear for returning at age 38. He wants to achieve the one goal that’s eluded him: to become an undisputed world champion.

Lomachenko: Happy To Be Living The Boxing Life

“Vasiliy is one of the most gifted fighters I’ve ever promoted, and I’m delighted he’s returning to the ring,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “He’s accomplished so much, but he’s determined to become undisputed. There’s tremendous talent at super featherweight, and we’re looking forward to working with Loma Power Promotions to put on some terrific fights.”

Lomachenko said, “God works in mysterious ways. I thought I would never step back into the ring again as a boxer. But our Lord Jesus Christ had other plans for me. I’m happy to be living this boxing life once again. I’m grateful to everyone who is once again part of this journey.”

Egis Klimas, Lomachenko’s manager, said, “I’m so happy Vasiliy has decided to return to the ring. He still has unfinished business and a dream that means so much to him: becoming the undisputed champion.

“I’ve never stopped believing in him, and I’m proud to stand beside him as he gives to that dream everything he has, and I strongly believe his comeback will bring tremendous joy to his team and, most of all, to his fans.”

“Special respect and gratitude to Egis, who, despite my firm belief that my boxing career was over, never stopped believing that we would step into the ring again,” said Lomachenko. “He put in a tremendous amount of work and effort to get us back in the race.”

Top Pound-for-Pound Talent

Lomachenko (18-3, 12 KOs) tied a boxing record by capturing a world title in just his third bout as a pro. By his 12th fight, he had won titles at featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight, claiming the latter with a May 2018 stoppage over the lineal champion Jorge Linares of Venezuela.

Lomachenko quickly rose through the divisions, establishing him as one of the sport’s top pound-for-pound talents.

Before his professional career, Lomachenko became one of the most accomplished amateur boxers in history. He left the amateur ranks with a 396-1 record and won gold medals at two world championships in Milan in 2009 and Baku in 2011.

Lomachenko won his first gold medal at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games in the featherweight division (57 kg), outscoring his five opponents 58–13 and winning the Val Barker Trophy as the tournament’s outstanding boxer. His second gold came at the London 2012 Games in the lightweight division (60 kg), defeating South Korea’s Han Soon-Chul 19–9 in the final.

See this recap of Lomachenko’s impressive Olympic performances.

After an unsuccessful effort to win a title at lightweight against Devin Haney in May 2023, Lomachenko stopped George Kambosos Jr. in May 2024 to capture the vacant IBF World Lightweight title before retiring as champion the following year.

But of all Lomachenko’s accolades, the one that had escaped him was becoming an undisputed world champion. It ate at him enough to drive his return to the ring. He intends to pursue unification in the super featherweight division at 130 pounds, which is his more natural weight and where he believes he performs best.

Road to Undisputed For Lomachenko Begins in February

First up for Lomachenko will be a fight against Charly Suarez of the Philippines (19-0, 11 KOs). Suarez fought Emanuel Navarrete to a controversial loss in May 2025, which was eventually overruled as a no decision.

Suarez has been campaigning for a rematch against Navarrete for his title. However, Suarez has been paid step aside money as Navarrete pursued a title unification with O’Shaquie Foster, which he lost in their fight on October 24.

Instead, Suarez is expected to meet Lomachenko in a fight tentatively scheduled for February 13 as the main event of a Top Rank card on DAZN Boxing. No location has been set yet.

The winner will become the top mandatory challenger for the WBO Super Lightweight title, currently held by Foster. The winner will earn three of the four sanctioning-body titles, with only the WBC World Super Featherweight title left.

That belt will belong to the winner of the December 19 fight in Belfast between champion Anthony Cacace and challenger Nick Ball. Cacace vs Ball will now have even higher stakes for the winner.