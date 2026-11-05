Dana White Gives Green Light to Alexander Volkanovski vs. Justin Gaethje Lightweight Title Fight, Reveals Potential Roadblock

Alexander Volkanovski may have achieved another milestone at featherweight at UFC 333, but the Australian has his sights set on a bigger challenge. The 38-year-old has been talking about a move to lightweight, hoping to finally capture the title and become a two-division champion.

Volkanovski has already challenged Islam Makhachev twice for the 155-pound crown. Their first meeting at UFC 284 was a closely contested affair, with the Australian pushing Makhachev to his limits before losing a decision. Many fans even felt Volk had done enough to get his hand raised.

Their rematch at UFC 294, however, went very differently. Volkanovski stepped in on short notice after Charles Oliveira withdrew due to an injury, only to suffer a devastating first-round knockout via head kick.

Now, with Justin Gaethje holding the lightweight title and uncertainty surrounding his future, a potential showdown with Volkanovski could offer both veterans a memorable final chapter. Dana White also appears interested in the idea, although he recently revealed a major hurdle that could prevent the matchup from happening.

Dana White Reveals UFC Is Discussing Justin Gaethje’s Next Move

During a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, White made it clear that he would have no problem booking Volkanovski against Gaethje for the lightweight championship. However, he also stressed that the decision ultimately rests with the American and what he wants to do next.

He said, “You know, I would pretty much do anything for Alexander Volkanovski at this point in his career. Great guy, great athlete, great champion. The big question is: what does Justin Gaethje wanna do?”

White added, “Justin, coming off this unbelievable win at the White House. He’s an incredible athlete too; what does he wanna do next?”

When Rome pressed him about Gaethje’s next move and whether the UFC was already negotiating with him, White pointed to the American’s ongoing participation in the 2026 Internet Invitational. The $4 million celebrity golf tournament, hosted by Barstool Sports and Bob Does Sports, is taking place at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri.

White then said, “I don’t know yet. He’s in the middle of this golf thing. You know, We’re talking to him, but we’ll figure it out. He’s going to have to pull the trigger one way or the other, see if he wants to retire or continue to fight.”

With Gaethje yet to make a decision about his future, Volkanovski’s lightweight ambitions could take a different direction. The Australian is open to that possibility, too. He recently suggested that if Gaethje retired and the title became vacant, he would gladly fight either Arman Tsarukyan or Ilia Topuria for the championship.

White clearly seems willing to give Volkanovski another opportunity to chase a second UFC title. However, Gaethje’s decision could determine whether that opportunity comes against him or another contender. For now, the UFC appears to be waiting for the American to decide whether he has another fight left in him.