Conor McGregor Already Has Big Plans Beyond the UFC After Potential Farewell in 2027

If anyone still believed Conor McGregor could return to his old self inside the Octagon, those hopes were shattered at UFC 329. What was supposed to be a triumphant comeback turned into a nightmare of massive proportions for the Irishman.

The former two-division champion finally returned to the Octagon after more than 1,800 days, making his first appearance since July 2021, when he suffered a horrific leg injury against Dustin Poirier.

Unfortunately for “The Notorious,” things went from bad to worse. He tore his ACL and meniscus before losing to Max Holloway in just 69 seconds. McGregor has since undergone knee surgery and is now facing another potential year-long layoff.

Despite the latest setback, McGregor has promised to fight out the final bout of his current UFC contract. A potential trilogy fight against Holloway has also been discussed. However, the Irishman reportedly has bigger plans beyond the UFC and wants to make his final MMA appearance before pursuing a new career in BKFC, the bare-knuckle promotion he co-owns.

Conor McGregor Plans BKFC Move After Bringing UFC Career to an End

McGregor recently spoke with Spitfire Gym Berlin while attending a Hype Italy event featuring Colby Covington and Raul Rosas Jr. During the conversation, he revealed that he plans to step inside the ring of his own promotion once his UFC chapter comes to an end.

He said, “Bare knuckle; I really enjoy bare knuckle fighting. I don’t think there’s any chance of a boring fight in bare knuckle. Now, I am a mixed martial artist; maybe I’m just saying this because I had a bad time out the last time?”

McGregor added, “Good MMA, really good MMA, is hard to beat. But bare-knuckle is very exciting, very dangerous, and it takes more courage for me, I think, to get in. So, I’m looking forward to a bare-knuckle fight myself.”

The former double champion also opened up about his plans for the future, making it clear that he doesn’t intend to walk away from combat sports after his final UFC appearance.

He said, “Big chance! Big chance! I’m gonna lay off my gloves in that octagon for my final UFC contract, but not to retire; to announce bare-knuckle!”

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And when it comes to the possibility of taking more damage in bare-knuckle fighting, the Irishman doesn’t seem particularly concerned. He concluded with, “Eh, teeth come and go! Just like a nose, it means nothing! You can get new teeth!”

Earlier this week, McGregor announced that his next appearance would be his final UFC fight, promising to make the most of his farewell once he recovers from knee surgery. The Irish superstar has repeatedly described his comeback as his “final fight” and “last dance” with the promotion.

The 38-year-old reportedly has one fight remaining on his UFC contract, although the promotion has never publicly confirmed that detail. McGregor previously chose International Fight Week in July 2027 for his final walk to the Octagon, with Holloway emerging as a potential opponent.

Whether that trilogy fight ever materializes remains to be seen. One thing is clear, though: McGregor isn’t ready to call it a career just yet.