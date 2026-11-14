Nyack is busy hiring nurses right now, especially in women’s health and perioperative care. If you’re an RN in the area (or willing to travel), there are a few solid options to check out.

Employer: Montefiore Nyack Hospital

Montefiore Nyack Hospital Location: Nyack, NY

Type: Full-time, Nights (7 PM–7 AM)

Pay: $55.40+ per hour

Department: Obstetrics / Mother-Baby

Hands-on role caring for moms and newborns, from neonate through postpartum. Night shift with varied nights, weekends, and holidays; strong focus on patient safety, communication, and professional growth.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Nyack, NY 10960

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Estimated Pay: $2,361–$2,450 gross per week

Specialty: Labor & Delivery

Travel L&D assignment at a local facility with weekly pay and recruiter support. Good fit if you have at least 2 years of RN experience plus BCLS, ACLS, NRP, and PALS and want to boost your income and resume.

Employer: Montefiore Nyack Hospital

Montefiore Nyack Hospital Location: Nyack, NY

Type: Part-time, Days (9:30 AM–5:30 PM), weekday with weekend call

Pay: $55.40+ per hour

Department: PACU

Day-shift PACU role caring for patients from neonate to geriatric after surgery. Great if you want steady hours, strong clinical standards, and a smaller part-time schedule with some call.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hospital or agency lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.