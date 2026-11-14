(NowGeorgia.com)

RABUN GAP, Ga. — A promising young athlete whose dreams of playing college football were just weeks away from becoming reality is being remembered for more than his talent on the field.

Marcellus Young Casario, a student at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School and a University of Georgia football commit, died Friday, Nov. 13, following a sudden medical emergency, the school said.

Known affectionately as “Mar” to his friends, coaches and teammates, Casario leaves behind a grieving community of friends and loved ones.

‘Everything a coach wants in a player’

Originally from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, Casario came to Rabun Gap as a junior. Far from home, he found a second family among his classmates and teammates and earned their friendship and respect.

“He distinguished himself as a natural leader, a loyal friend, and a standout student-athlete,” the school said in an online tribute.

Football had been part of Casario’s life since childhood, a passion nurtured by his father and grandfather. Years of hard work brought him within reach of his lifelong dream of playing Division I football. Casario was preparing to graduate from Rabun Gap in December and enroll at UGA in January, where he would join the Bulldogs football program.

“He was everything a coach wants in a player. Mar truly embodied our mission to love one another,” said Rabun Gap Head Football Coach Derek White. “He was known for his relentless dedication, and his journey as a student-athlete was marked by hard work and a true brotherhood with his teammates.”

He kept the faith

Casario’s Christian faith was central to his life. An active member of the school’s Christian Student Initiative, he encouraged others and sought to lead by example. His Instagram biography includes a verse from Psalm 73:26 that now carries particular meaning: “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”

“Mar brought light, faith, and character to everything he did, and his absence is a tremendous void in our close-knit community,” said Head of School Bob Ahrens. “Our community is mourning, and our hearts and prayers are with his family in Halifax, his teammates, and his friends as we navigate this unimaginable loss together.”

The school is providing counseling, spiritual support and other care services for students, faculty and staff as they cope with his death. Coaches, alumni and members of the broader Rabun Gap community have reached out with prayers and condolences. And as they mourn, they are also remembering Mar, not just for the player he was becoming, but for the person he already was.