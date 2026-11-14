Habersham County Commissioners approved a $2.32 million contract for design and construction-phase services for the planned new jail and Sheriff’s Office during their Oct. 19 meeting. (Patrick Fargason/NowGeorgia.com)

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. — Habersham County’s $52 million jail project and a proposed settlement in the Cook Construction annexation dispute headline the County Commission’s agenda Monday, Nov. 16.

Commissioners will review the jail construction timeline and next steps during a 5:30 p.m. work session, followed by their regular meeting at 6 p.m.

The discussion comes less than a month after the board approved a $2.3 million contract with Precision Planning Inc. for architectural and construction services. The Oct. 19 vote was 3-1, with Commissioner Danny McClellon opposing the agreement amid questions about cost and competitive bidding.

County Manager Tim Sims said the contract falls within the project’s previously approved $52 million budget.

Cook annexation settlement

During the regular meeting, commissioners will vote on ratifying a negotiated settlement resolving the county’s objection to Baldwin’s proposed annexation of property for Cook Construction.

A state-appointed arbitration panel approved the settlement 4-0 on Nov. 13.

Under the agreement, Cook Construction must donate at least three acres to the county for a potential public safety facility. The developer must also complete a traffic impact study and coordinate with the Georgia Department of Transportation on possible road improvements.

The settlement restricts certain land uses, including data centers, and reserves an area for potential future transportation improvements.

Baldwin City Council must still approve the annexation and zoning request and could take up the matter Nov. 17.

Other county business

Commissioners also have several agreements and contracts on Monday’s agenda, including:

Radio system maintenance agreements with six Habersham municipalities.

Animal control services for Clarkesville and inmate housing for Demorest.

Medical director and paramedic training agreements for Habersham County Emergency Services.

Renewal of PTSD insurance coverage for first responders.

A grapple trailer purchase and renewal of Legacy Link senior services.

Alcohol license applications and renewals for eight businesses.

The board will also revisit previously approved Soque River Watershed Association grant agreements and fill a vacancy on the Chestatee-Chattahoochee Resource Conservation and Development Council.

Other business includes recognition of Georgia Power’s $100,000 grant for 10 cardiac monitors, an airport employee spotlight and a Farm-City Week proclamation.

Both meetings are open to the public at the Habersham County Courthouse, 295 Llewellyn Street, in Clarkesville.