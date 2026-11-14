Habersham County Commissioners approved a $2.32 million contract for design and construction-phase services for the planned new jail and Sheriff’s Office during their Oct. 19 meeting. (Patrick Fargason/NowGeorgia.com)

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. — Habersham County Commissioners will discuss the timeline and next steps for the county’s planned new jail and Sheriff’s Office during a work session Monday, Nov. 16.

The work session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Jury Assembly Room at the Habersham County Courthouse in Clarkesville. The board’s regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m.

The jail discussion comes less than a month after commissioners approved a contract worth up to $2,320,400 with Precision Planning Inc. for architectural and construction-phase services.

The board voted 3-1 on Oct. 19 to approve the contract, with Commissioner Danny McClellon casting the lone dissenting vote. The decision followed a lengthy discussion about the cost, the county’s selection process and whether the architectural work should be opened to additional bidders.

County Manager Tim Sims said the contract is included in the previously approved $52 million project budget. Precision Planning previously developed conceptual floor plans and building elevations for the project in 2018-19. The new agreement covers continued design work, preparation of construction documents for contractor bids and construction administration.

Monday’s work session agenda lists the jail construction project timeline and next steps as its only discussion topic.

Commissioners to consider Cook annexation settlement

The regular meeting agenda includes consideration of ratifying a negotiated settlement resolving Habersham County’s objection to Baldwin’s proposed annexation of property sought by Cook Construction.

A state-appointed arbitration panel approved the Annexation Dispute Joint Final Order Nov. 13, voting 4-0 in favor. The fifth panel member participated in the meeting, but his vote was not recorded because of technical difficulties.

The settlement was reached through negotiations involving Habersham County, Baldwin, Cook Construction and Real Estate, and property owner Shadow Stone Partners. It establishes conditions Baldwin must impose if the annexation and associated zoning take effect.

Among the requirements, Cook Construction must donate at least 3 acres to Habersham County within 24 months after the effective date of annexation and zoning approval. The county would use the property for a fire station, law enforcement station or another public safety facility intended to serve the development and surrounding area.

The agreement also requires a traffic impact study before the first development or building permit is issued. The developer must coordinate with the Georgia Department of Transportation on potential transportation improvements, including a possible overpass.

The order prohibits certain uses, including data centers, amusement parks, salvage yards, solid waste transfer stations and outdoor shooting ranges. It also establishes a seven-year restriction on permanent buildings in a designated area anticipated to be needed for future transportation improvements.

The arbitration panel’s approval resolves the county’s objection but does not itself annex the property or approve the proposed development. Baldwin City Council must still consider the annexation and requested Highway Business zoning.

The city could take up the request at its Nov. 17 meeting, provided the signed final order is submitted to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs by Monday.

Radio, animal control agreements on agenda

Commissioners will consider a radio maintenance agreement with Alto, Baldwin, Clarkesville, Demorest, Mount Airy and Tallulah Falls. The agreement covers the municipalities’ participation in the county radio system and its maintenance.

The board also will consider an intergovernmental agreement with Clarkesville for animal control services.

Other items include an inmate housing agreement with Demorest, a contract with Dr. Malcom Velasco to serve as medical director for Habersham County Emergency Services and an agreement covering education, training and reimbursement for paramedic trainees.

The consent agenda also includes renewal of required PTSD insurance coverage for first responders, purchase of a grapple trailer for Public Works and the fiscal 2027 contract with Legacy Link for senior nutrition, wellness and transportation services.

Commissioners will also consider alcohol license issuances and renewals for eight businesses throughout the county.

Other business

Finance Director Kiani Holden will provide a grant update, while Sims will present his county manager’s report.

Commissioners also will consider rescinding approval of subaward agreements for fiscal 2025 Section 319(h) funding for the Soque River Watershed Association. The agreements were originally considered during the board’s Sept. 21 meeting.

The board is scheduled to consider an appointment to the Chestatee-Chattahoochee Resource Conservation and Development Council to fill the remainder of a one-year term ending Dec. 31, 2026, following John Hagadorn’s resignation.

Presentations and announcements will include an employee spotlight recognizing Austin Bruce, Riley Rankl and Seth Carlton of the Habersham County Airport, a proclamation declaring Nov. 16-26 as Farm-City Week, and recognition of Georgia Power for its $100,000 grant toward the purchase of 10 Stryker LifePak cardiac monitors for county emergency medical services.

Both meetings are open to the public and will be held at the Habersham County Courthouse, 295 Llewellyn St., in Clarkesville.