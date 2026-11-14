(NowGeorgia.com)

The road to a state championship is getting narrower, and several Northeast Georgia teams are still in the hunt.

Commerce rolled to a 49-0 shutout, Jefferson fought off a tough Warner Robins squad, Lumpkin County made history, and Stephens County survived a second-half scare as the opening round of the GHSA football playoffs delivered plenty of excitement Friday night.

But not everyone survived. Habersham Central and Rabun County saw their seasons come to an end, while several other area teams punched their tickets to Round 2.

And the first round isn’t over yet. White County, North Hall and East Jackson take the field Saturday with their playoff hopes on the line.

Here’s how Northeast Georgia teams fared, along with first-round results from across the state.

#7 COMMERCE 49, #26 GORDON LEE 0

No drama here…the Tigers (10-1) took care of Gordon Lee in a 49-0 blowout. Marco Huff had an early TD on the first drive, and Jace Lyle added to it with a 17-yd TD. Tate Kirk had a 94-yd TD to Essien Lockleer, making it 20-0 after one. Huff had a 9-yd TD and a 2PC got it to 28-0 in favor of Commerce in the second. That held to the half, and Kirk threw a 3rd-quarter TD from 46 yards to Bryson Parks. Huff added his third TD, and Kirk threw a final TD to Brennan Griffith.

#20 NEWNAN 37, #13 HABERSHAM CENTRAL 7

The Raiders’ season came to a close in a 37-7 final at home against Newnan. It was 24-0 at the half. Habersham Central (6-5) ends its season.

#6 JEFFERSON 28, #27 WARNER ROBINS 14

Warner Robins meant business and made it tough sledding for the Dragons (9-2), who won 28-14 to advance to the second round. After trailing 7-0, Jacob Berardinelli had an 80-yd TD to tie the game in the second. Boone Horn hit Berardinelli for a 10-yd TD in the third to go ahead 14-7. Horn added a 4-yd TD run in the third, and CJ Hays’ 8-yd TD sealed the win.

#12 LUMPKIN COUNTY 34, #21 LAFAYETTE 13

The Indians (8-3) beat LaFayette 34-13, pulling away in the second half to secure their second-ever trip to the second round.

#9 FITZGERALD 24, #24 RABUN COUNTY 3

The Wildcats (5-6) close their season on the road in a 24-3 final at the hands of Fitzgerald.

#14 STEPHENS COUNTY 42, #19 CRISP COUNTY 23

It wasn’t a blowout as the score might indicate. Stephens County did start out hot with a 14-0 lead on TD passes from Branson Stowe to Macade Huff, but Crisp County came right back with three straight TDs (all rushing), taking a 20-14 lead in the third. Stowe’s third TD pass to Huff from 21 yards out gave the Indians a 21-20 lead midway through the third. After a Dallas Hague rushing TD, Stowe linked up again with Huff for a fourth TD connection. The Cougars had a 35-yd field goal within that, but never got closer than five from there. Ashton Winters polished it off with a rushing score in the final seconds. The Indians (8-3) move on to the second round.

#15 SPENCER vs #18 WHITE COUNTY (SATURDAY)

Check back – Saturday kickoff

Other Northeast Georgia playoff scores

#9 Buford 30, #24 Marietta 6

#14 Gainesville 59, #19 Lassiter 10

#3 Jackson County 47, #30 Creekview 0

#3 Hart County 48, #30 Murray County 14

#13 North Hall vs #20 Adairsville (Saturday)

#15 Stockbridge 42, #18 Flowery Branch 37

#1 Peach County vs #32 East Jackson (Saturday)

Statewide (1st Round) GHSA playoff scores

Class AAAAAAA

Archer 24, North Cobb 17

Brookwood 49, Norcross 0

Buford (GA) 30, Marietta 6

Carrollton 55, North Forsyth (GA) 7

Colquitt County 52, Lambert 26

East Coweta 44, Denmark 13

Grayson 49, Camden County 0

Lowndes 62, South Forsyth 27

McEachern 24, Harrison 7

Newton 42, Collins Hill 15

North Gwinnett 53, North Atlanta 28

Parkview 63, South Gwinnett 56

Peachtree Ridge 31, Hillgrove 27

Richmond Hill 21, North Paulding 16

Valdosta 63, West Forsyth (GA) 7

Westlake 35, Walton 14

Class AAAAAA

Bradwell Institute 56, Dunwoody 40

Clarke Central 28, South Effingham 20

Coffee 12, Tift County 0

Creekside 69, Shiloh 7

East Paulding 48, Loganville 20

Gainesville 59, Lassiter 10

Jackson County 47, Creekview 0

Kell 37, Houston County 17

Lee County 55, Northside-Warner Robins 0

Milton (GA) 48, Northside-Columbus 6

New Manchester 42, Heritage-Conyers 36, OT

Newnan 37, Habersham Central 7

Roswell 38, Effingham County 27

Sequoyah 41, Walnut Grove 3

Thomas County Central 56, Veterans 6

Woodward Academy 24, Hughes 21

Class AAAAA

Benedictine Military 35, Whitewater 10

Cartersville 42, Perry (GA) 3

Cass 28, Villa Rica 7

Centennial 17, Mays 10

Central-Carrollton 49, Jonesboro 12

Dalton 52, Griffin 19

Jefferson 28, Warner Robins 14

North Oconee 52, Dutchtown 6

Richmond Academy 49, Statesboro 34

Stockbridge 42, Flowery Branch 37

Tucker 21, Southwest DeKalb 17

Ware County 45, Cedartown 0

Class AAAA

Troup County 69, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 7

Class AAA

Appling County 41, Jackson 10

Callaway 28, Elbert County 17

Carver-Columbus 32, Burke County 28

Columbia 56, Beach 0

Hapeville 26, Miller Grove 7

Hart County 48, Murray County 14

Hephzibah 55, Pike County 14

KIPP Atlanta 56, Haralson County 3

Lamar County 22, Worth County 19

Lumpkin County 34, LaFayette 13

North Murray 34, Ringgold 23

Northeast-Macon 49, Thomson 28

Pierce County 41, Westside-Augusta 18

Rockmart 56, Washington County 14

Stephens County 42, Crisp County 23

Toombs County 88, Temple 0

Class AA

ACE Charter 14, Monticello 10

Bleckley County 59, Jefferson County 14

Bremen 52, Washington (GA) 19

Commerce 49, Gordon Lee 0

Dodge County 41, Berrien 22

Fannin County 35, Cook 28

Fitzgerald 24, Rabun County 3

Heard County 49, Bacon County 14

Jeff Davis 14, East Laurens 13

Laney 50, Brooks County 0

Model 49, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 0

Pepperell 30, Putnam County 21

Social Circle 27, Dade County 13

Swainsboro 31, Screven County 6

Thomasville 47, Utopian 12

Class A

Bowdon 38, Manchester 7

Charlton County 41, Lake Oconee 13

Clinch County 42, McIntosh County Academy 7

Emanuel County Institute 36, Montgomery County 0

Johnson County 48, Greene County 0

Lincoln County 21, Irwin County 0

Macon County 35, Early County 7

Mitchell County 30, Miller County 22

Portal 41, Glascock County 6

Randolph-Clay 44, Telfair County 14

Schley County 56, Hawkinsville 14

Taylor County 38, Seminole County 14

Treutlen 35, Wheeler County 6

Trion 35, B.E.S.T. Academy 6

Warren County 37, Jenkins County 27

Washington-Wilkes 35, Claxton 14

Private

Calvary Day 52, Westminster 0

Christian Heritage 42, Pace Academy 14

Darlington 42, Mt. Bethel 38

Fellowship Christian School 58, Landmark Christian 27

Greater Atlanta Christian 44, Mt. Paran Christian 14

Hebron Christian Academy 30, Eagle’s Landing Christian 16

King’s Ridge 35, Athens Academy 14

North Cobb Christian 35, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 14

Savannah Christian Prep 38, Providence Christian 28

Wesleyan 42, Walker 14

Whitefield Academy 63, Mt. Pisgah Christian 6

SCISA Playoffs (semifinal)

Class 3A

Bethesda Academy 43, Hilton Head Christian Academy, S.C. 14