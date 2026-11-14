(BlitzSportsGA)

Macade Huff had all of two career touchdowns coming in to Stephens County’s playoff game against Crisp County. The junior hauled in four TD catches as the #10-ranked Indians (8-3) beat the Cougars (7-4), 42-23, for a second straight season in the first round.

The tone was set immediately on a 40-plus yard pass and catch from Branson Stowe to Kaiden Harbin. That set up a 5-yd TD pass from Stowe to Huff on a quick slant.

It wasn’t long, just a couple of drives later, when Stowe went up and over the defense for a 22-yd TD again to Huff to make it 14-0 with 5:17 left in the opening quarter.

After having just one first down to this point, the Cougars finally found some life on a drive that concluded with a 1-yd TD by Myles Rahman. Crisp County recovered an onside kick next, and threatened to tie the game. The defense held for the Indians, and it appeared Stephens was about to score late in the half to build onto the lead.

However, a pass into the end zone was intercepted by Rahman, and the ensuing drive resulted in an end around TD from five yards out by Richard Thomas, tying the game with 56 seconds left before the half. A kickoff return for a TD was called back some on a hold, but the Indians still got a shot before missing a field goal just before the end of the half.

The Cougars kept the momentum going on the opening drive of the third, as Rahman scored a 6-yd TD to put Crisp up for the first time at 20-14 (extra point failed).

Stephens County finally ended its scoring drought, as Stowe and Huff linked up for a third time on a 21-yd TD. The point after regained the lead at 21-20 midway through the third. That held to the fourth.

Dallas Hague scored on a 4-yd TD with just over 10 minutes to play, as the Indians padded their lead to 28-20. While Crisp County knocked in a 35-yd field goal in response, Stowe again called on Huff, who hauled in a 26-yd TD for a 35-23 advantage with just over six minutes left.

Ashton Winters had a 6-yd TD with less than a minute remaining to polish off the win.

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