A Georgia State Patrol trooper inspects the inside of a pickup truck at the scene of a wreck on US 441 Business at the GA 365 North exit ramp in Cornelia on Nov. 13, 2026. (Daniel Purcell/NowGeorgia.com)

CORNELIA, Ga. — A Lula man faces DUI and traffic charges after authorities say he struck another vehicle twice during a crash near Walmart in Cornelia Friday night, Nov. 13.

27-year-old Devin Mullinax was arrested following the collision, which occurred around 8:57 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 441 Business and the northbound GA 365 exit ramp.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Mullinax was driving a Chevrolet Silverado that exited GA 365 and stopped in the intersection, blocking traffic.

A Cadillac CTS driven by 59-year-old Timothy Hardy of Cornelia was traveling northbound and entered the intersection on a green light. Hardy attempted to maneuver around the pickup, but Mullinax drove forward and struck the driver’s side of the Cadillac.

Troopers say Mullinax then backed up before driving forward again, striking Hardy’s vehicle a second time.

“It was so scary to watch,” said eyewitness Perla Estrada, who was stopped at the traffic light with her children when the crash occurred.

Estrada said she watched in disbelief as the pickup repeatedly pushed into the Cadillac.

“The truck kept pressing the gas into the car two to three times,” she said. “The man in the car just stuck his hand out to wave him to stop.”

Estrada described what she witnessed as an “awful road rage incident,” though authorities have not indicated what prompted the collision.

“The cops couldn’t get there fast enough,” she said. “I hope and pray the driver of the car is okay.”

Hardy was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Mullinax was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, open container of an alcoholic beverage, failure to obey a traffic control device and obstructing an intersection.

The crash drew a large emergency response from Cornelia, Baldwin, and Demorest police, Habersham County Emergency Services, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol. The roadway was partially blocked, backing up traffic as crews worked to clear the scene.