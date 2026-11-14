Photo courtesy of Now Georgia

The first winter cold front of the season has pushed through Georgia, and a Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the northwestern third of the state for Saturday night.

The Warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday for all of North and Central Georgia.

For counties under the Greenville NWS the growing season has officially ended as of November 11, and therefore no warnings/advisories will be issued.

This will be the first widespread freeze of the season, so it is very important to remember the 4 P’s:

People: Check on the elderly and disabled during the cold weather. This will be a first real test of most people’s heating systems for the winter, and any problems will be found quickly.

Pets: Bring them inside. Unless you have a husky, malamute, or other large furry dog that was born to sleep in the snow, they are probably cold. Pets can suffer hypothermia and frostbite just as easily as humans.

Plants: Needless to say if you have sensitive plants it’s time to make them a home indoors.

Pipes: Cover all outdoor pipes and spigots with insulation. A simple Styrofoam cup and some duct tape can do wonders to protect exposed spigots. You certainly don’t want to be dealing with a burst pipe during the first cold snap of the year.

Another widespread freeze is likely across North Georgia Sunday night, and frost will be possible across all of North and Central Georgia once again.

This will mark the end of the growing season.