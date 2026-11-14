FILE PHOTO - A White County E-911 dispatcher monitors calls at the county's public safety center near Cleveland, Georgia. (Bryce Barrett/White County)

NORTHEAST GEORGIA — Phone lines at the emergency dispatch centers in Habersham and White counties are back up and running again after intermittent outages. Both centers reported problems with their administrative phone lines Friday, Nov. 13, but officials emphasize that emergency 911 service remained fully operational.

Habersham County E-911 reported intermittent outages affecting its non-emergency administrative lines Friday evening. Officials said the disruptions made it difficult to consistently make and receive calls.

In neighboring White County, the 911 Dispatch Center reported its administrative phone lines were also down. Residents who needed to contact the Communications Center during the outage were instructed to dial 911.

Both counties stress that emergency calls and dispatch operations were unaffected. Officials said it appeared the outage was connected to a Windstream issue affecting several counties, but the exact cause remains unclear.

Other technology disruptions reported nationwide

The local phone outages followed a series of seemingly unrelated technology disruptions affecting communications and transportation this week.

On Thursday, several Northeast Georgia law enforcement agencies, including the Banks, Hall and Clarke County sheriff’s offices, reported email disruptions during a widespread Microsoft outage. On Friday, a nationwide air traffic control outage prompted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to temporarily ground departing flights across the country.