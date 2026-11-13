Photo courtesy of Now Georgia

A Cartersville man was injured Friday morning after being struck by a work truck on Highway 17 Alternate in Habersham County.

The collision occurred around 7:42 a.m. on Nov. 13 near Knox Anderson Road, close to the Stephens County line.

According to preliminary information from the Georgia State Patrol, the truck was traveling south when its passenger-side mirror struck 41-year-old Richard Dewig, who was walking along the edge of the roadway in the same direction as traffic.

The driver told investigators he did not initially see Dewig because his clothing blended into the surroundings. By the time he spotted him, the driver said he was unable to avoid hitting him.

A 911 caller reported the pedestrian was thrown into the air. The State Patrol report said he was knocked to the ground. Habersham County Emergency Services transported Dewig to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville in stable condition.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.