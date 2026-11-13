Photo courtesy of Now Georgia

A pedestrian was injured Friday morning when a work truck hit him on Highway 17 in Habersham County.

The collision occurred around 7:42 a.m. on Nov. 13 near Knox Anderson Road, close to the Stephens County line. A 911 caller reported the impact threw the man into the air.

Habersham County Emergency Services transported the man to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. Officials said he was in stable condition.

Now Georgia has contacted law enforcement for additional details and will update this report as more information becomes available.