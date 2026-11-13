Laney Brianne Elliot was charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident after striking bicyclist Ian Sherrod in Phenix City November 10, 2026 (Russell County Sheriff's Office)

The driver who fled the scene after killing a bicyclist in Phenix City was arrested and charged November 11, 2026. An investigation by the Phenix City Police Department determined that Laney Brianne Elliot was the driver involved in the incident. Elliot was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality and manslaughter.

Elliot posted bond the same day she was arrested according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. The female driver was given a $30,000 bond for the manslaughter charge and a $10,000 bond for leaving the scene of an accident.

On November 10th, 2026, police officers responded to Sandfort Road near 16th Avenue in Phenix City in reference to a hit and run fatality. Upon arrival, officers located Ian Albert Sherrod of Seale, Alabama. The 34-year-old Sherrod was pronounced dead on the scene by the Russell County Coroner’s Office.

If you have any further information, please contact Inv. John Young at 334-448-2838 or Lt. Jose Silva at 334-448-2835.