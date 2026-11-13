Stephens County Board of Education member Kay Reed is the 2026 Pioneer in Education Award recipient.

TOCCOA, Ga. — Longtime Stephens County Board of Education member Kay Reed has been named the district’s 2026 Pioneer in Education Award recipient, recognizing decades of dedication to students, educators and the community.

Presented annually through Pioneer RESA, the award honors individuals from 15 member school districts who have made lasting contributions to education.

Affectionately known as “Mama Kay,” Reed is beginning her third term on the Stephens County Board of Education. A longtime advocate for students and teachers, she has championed stronger reading skills, improved educational opportunities and investments in school facilities, including agricultural programs and athletic complexes.

“Kay has a heart for this community and a genuine passion for making sure our students have the very best opportunities,” Stephens County School Superintendent Dr. Connie Franklin said. “She isn’t afraid to ask the tough questions, and after many years of service, she continues to put students first in every decision she makes.”

Reed’s dedication extends well beyond the boardroom. A familiar face at Stephens County sporting events for decades, she has been one of the Indians’ most devoted supporters.

Her daughter, Kasey Ivey, played collegiate softball before returning home to coach at Stephens County High School. Ivey now serves as assistant principal at Eastanollee Elementary School.

“She has shown generations of young people what it means to show up, give back, and believe in something bigger than themselves,” Ivey said.

Despite her years of service, Reed has never sought recognition. When Franklin called with news of the award, Reed’s first response was to suggest others she believed deserved the honor.