Tickets are on sale now for rock icon Melissa Etheridge's RISE AGAIN Tour stop in Columbus as part of the RiverCenter's 25th Anniversary season (RiverCenter for the Performing Arts)

COLUMBUS, GA — Tickets are on sale now for rock icon Melissa Etheridge’s RISE AGAIN Tour stop at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts on Saturday, April 10, 2027, at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available at RiverCenter.org and the RiverCenter Box Office. The show is part of RiverCenter’s 25th Anniversary Season.

Etheridge has been filling rooms with her raspy, soul-baring voice for nearly four decades. Since her 1988 debut, she has become one of America’s most beloved rock singers, earning two Grammy® Awards and an Academy Award® for “I Need to Wake Up.” Her catalog includes “Come to My Window,” “I’m the Only One,” “Bring Me Some Water,” and “I Want to Come Over.”

Her latest album, RISE, is her first studio release in five years. Recorded at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles and co-produced with Grammy-winning producer Shooter Jennings, it features eleven new songs, including “The Other Side of Blue,” a duet with Chris Stapleton. Rolling Stone called the record proof of “a songwriter at her introspective height.”

Known for her confessional lyrics and high-energy live shows, Etheridge brings a performance to the stage that is as powerful as it is personal. Columbus audiences can expect the hits they know by heart alongside new music from RISE.

“Melissa Etheridge is one of those artists people have been singing along with for most of their lives,” said Lee Foster, Executive Director of RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. “Having her here during our 25th Anniversary Season means a lot to us and to Columbus. She is still writing some of the best songs of her career, and her shows are the kind you have to see in person.”

WHAT: Melissa Etheridge: RISE AGAIN Tour

WHEN: Saturday, April 10, 2027, at 7:30 PM

WHERE: RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, Columbus, GA

Single tickets are available now at RiverCenter.org, by calling the RiverCenter Box Office at 706-256-3612, or by visiting the Box Office in person.