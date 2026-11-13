Photo courtesy of Now Georgia

Now that many of you have taken a few minutes to nominate your favorite businesses from A to Z, it’s time to vote.

The Best of West Central Georgia ballot is up, voting is underway, and you can return once daily to support your favorites. Think of it as turning your everyday recommendations into a little hometown recognition.

Some of the coldest temperatures of the season will descend upon the Chattahoochee Valley this weekend. Grab a cup of coffee, a warm blanket, relax, and vote for your nominees.

Let’s begin with coffee. Nothing better than a warm cup of Joe on a windy, chilly day. You nominated some stellar candidates, including Iron Bank, Midtown Coffee, and Fountain City Coffee, where the drawings by artist Garry Pound line the walls and serve as inspiration for Allen Levi’s bestseller, Theo of Golden.

If you need a confection to go with your coffee, grab a Golden Donut or visit a newcomer to Columbus, Sugar Peddler’s Bistro and Bakery.

As we head into more consistently chilly weather, having a pro look at your Heating and Air system is a wise move. Energy Savers in Columbus and Jackson Services in Lagrange are among the nominated Best Of businesses.

The listings here are a sampling, not endorsements. Explore the full ballot and let your own experiences guide your choices.

Maybe your favorite is a familiar stop you’ve trusted for years. Maybe it’s a recent discovery you’ve already told three friends about. Either way, this is a chance to show up for the places, people, and services that make living here a little better.

Now, it’s your turn. Visit Best of West Central Georgia, browse the categories, and vote for your favorites once daily through November 23. Winners will be announced November 25.

No need to squeeze it all into one weekend. The winners will be included in our online Best Of directory so you can refer to them.