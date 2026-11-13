Hall County firefighters battle a residential blaze on Ledan Road in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2026. The home was a total loss. (Hall County Fire Rescue)

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville home was destroyed by fire early Friday morning, Nov. 13, forcing firefighters to retreat from the burning structure as conditions worsened.

Hall County Fire Rescue crews responded around 4 a.m. to the 3700 block of Ledan Road, where they found a small, single-story home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters entered the home to battle the blaze but were ordered outside as the fire intensified and conditions became increasingly dangerous, said fire department spokesperson Kimberlie Ledsinger.

Crews continued fighting the fire from outside, using a deck gun to help bring the flames under control. Once the bulk of the fire was extinguished, firefighters remained on the scene to locate and put out hot spots.

The residents made it safely out of the home and no one was injured. The house sustained extensive damage and is considered a total loss, Ledsinger said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.