Microsoft outage disrupts services across Georgia

A Microsoft logo is seen outside the Microsoft Visitor Center are seen at the company's headquarters Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, in Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting government offices, schools and universities across Georgia, leaving some employees and residents unable to access email and other essential communication services.

The disruptions began Thursday afternoon, Nov. 12, and continued into Friday as Microsoft worked to restore Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 services worldwide.

In Northeast Georgia, Athens-Clarke County and Hall were among the local governments issuing public notices warning that county email services were disrupted. Officials urged residents to contact county departments by telephone and directed them to their websites for contact information and updates.

Other affected institutions include the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech and Middle Georgia State University, where users reported problems accessing email and other Microsoft services. Public school districts also reported interruptions affecting communications and online operations.

The outage has extended far beyond Georgia, affecting businesses and government operations across the United States, Asia and Australia.

According to The Associated Press, nearly 130,000 Outlook users reported problems to the outage-tracking website Downdetector shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Complaints included an inability to send or receive email and difficulty accessing inboxes.

Microsoft said numerous servers had unexpectedly become unavailable, placing additional strain on its infrastructure. Engineers have been working to restore capacity and stabilize services, although initial recovery efforts failed to produce lasting improvements.

By Friday, Microsoft reported early signs of stabilization and increased capacity. The company said it had found no indication of malicious activity.

Microsoft has not announced a firm timetable for full restoration.

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