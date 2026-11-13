Gainesville High School was evacuated following a bomb threat on Nov. 13, 2026. A Flowery Branch man is now in custody, charged with the crime. (Source: Google Maps)

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Flowery Branch man has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat that disrupted operations at Gainesville High School, police announced.

Gainesville police identified the suspect as Carlos Arevalo, who was taken into custody at his Flowery Branch residence following the execution of a search warrant.

The Gainesville Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office and FBI worked together to investigate the threat, which was called into 911. Following the threat, K-9 teams from law enforcement agencies across Georgia responded to Gainesville High School to conduct a security sweep and help ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff.

Police credited the coordinated efforts of local, state and federal agencies with bringing the investigation to a successful resolution.

Arevalo remains in the Hall County Jail facing felony charges.

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