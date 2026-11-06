Hoops ’26 Preview: Jefferson Dragons

(BlitzSportsGA)

It’s about time for some basketball! We present you with a team-by-team preview to get you up to date on where each school stands heading into the 2026-27 season. This preview: Jefferson Dragons.

Head Coach: Kevin Morris (10th Season)

2025-26 Record/Results: 19-8; Region RU (Reg Season Champs); Sweet 16

It was a solid season last year that netted a regular season region title for the Dragons and a Sweet 16 run. With a largely new-looking roster, it might take some time to get going, but this program is always in the mix.

PERSONNEL & STYLE OF PLAY

# of Returning Starters: 1

Key Players: Bo Parker, Griffin Drake, Zaccai Elder

Key Departures: Clay Owen, Karter Shields, Colton Grant, Ceven Nicely, Darren Pinkard

Offensive Style: Uptempo

STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES

Strengths: Solid foundation

Biggest Challenges: Replacing huge crop of seniors that graduated

EXPECTATIONS

From the Coach: N/A – no answer from coach Kevin Morris

From BLITZ: Having to replace a gigantic chunk of the starting lineup, and almost all the offense, that has to come from somewhere. Jefferson always seems to develop the next group of talent, so that should continue. Right now, there’s honestly too many unknowns to predict where the expectations will be. That said, the name ‘Jefferson’ does precede itself – so the Dragons will be competitive.