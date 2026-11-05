Sheriff: Threat that shut down Meriwether Schools was swatting incident

Sheriff Chuck Smith investigates threat that prompted the entire shut down of Meriwether Schools October 29, 2026, as a swatting incident (Meriwether County Sheriff's Office)

The Meriwether County Sheriff announced that a school threat prompting the shutdown of the entire school system last week is being investigated as a swatting incident. Sheriff Smith said an investigation revealed the threat originated from overseas.

At approximately 9:51 a.m. on October 29, 2026, Meriwether County 911 received a telephone call claiming that an act of violence was imminent at Greenville Middle-High School. The call prompted an immediate law enforcement response and precautionary measures to safeguard students and staff at Meriwether County Schools.

The subsequent investigation determined that the threat originated in Europe and made use of various internet-based services and technologies intended to conceal its source. Although the individual responsible has not been identified, the information developed through the investigation indicates that the threat was not credible and is believed to have been a swatting incident.

Unfortunately, incidents of this nature are not uncommon, with schools and other institutions across the country increasingly targeted by false threats intended to provoke emergency responses.The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office will continue coordinating with its law enforcement partners to monitor these incidents and pursue criminal charges where possible, including federal prosecution when warranted.

“The safety of our students, school personnel, and community will always be a top priority. Although our investigation indicates this threat was not credible, we will never take chances when it comes to the safety of our children. I am proud of the immediate response by our deputies and the cooperation of our law enforcement partners and school officials. This incident demonstrates our commitment to taking every threat seriously and doing everything within our ability to keep our community safe,” Sheriff Smith said.

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the assistance of our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners during the response and subsequent investigation, as well as the cooperation of school officials throughout this incident.