Best Of voting for your favorites

Photo courtesy of Now Georgia

Now that the midterm elections are over, it’s time to turn our attention back to voting for your favorite places for fun, food, or fishing. With cooler weather and, hopefully, a respite from a long, sizzling summer, fall planting or hiking may be on your radar.

We will make voting as easy as a nice fall breeze, no texts, calls, or campaign flyers. Just vote your favorites on the Best Of West Central Georgia ballot. Voting is underway, and you can return once daily to support your favorites. Think of it as turning your everyday recommendations into a little hometown recognition.

Antiques Roadshow and American Pickers made pickin’ popular. There are many choices for spending a little time perusing potential treasures. River Market Antiques in Columbus, Plains Historic Inn & Antique Mall, and High Cotton Antiques & Uniques in Woodbury all made the list based on your nominations.

If fall planting is calling your name, several garden nurseries on the list including Bloomers at Midtown, To-Mar Garden Center, and Plant World in Beauregard, Alabama, are seeking your vote.

Now that we may have passed the fake fall season when temperatures become tolerable, hiking might be on your weekend plans. FDR State Park in Pine Mountain, and Standing Boy Trails in Columbus, or Providence Canyon State Park, also known as Georgia’s Little Grand Canyon, is also an option for exercise ands fresh air.

These are just a few names across a ballot that stretches from everyday errands to special occasions. The listings here are a sampling, not endorsements. Explore the full ballot and let your own experiences guide your choices.

Maybe your favorite is a familiar stop you’ve trusted for years. Maybe it’s a recent discovery you’ve already told three friends about. Either way, this is a chance to show up for the places, people, and services that make living here a little better.

Make voting part of your daily routine: pour coffee, check the weather, take a minute to give your local favorites some love. Then come back tomorrow. Visit and vote once daily through Nov. 23.