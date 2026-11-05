Athens man charged with obscene internet contact with a minor

(NowGeorgia.com)

ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens man faces a charge of obscene internet contact with a minor following an investigation involving law enforcement agencies in Georgia and Alabama.

Athens-Clarke County police arrested 38-year-old Christopher Flick on Monday, Nov. 2, and booked him into the Clarke County Jail. Investigators executed a search warrant at his home the following day.

Police said the department’s Special Victims Unit began investigating Flick’s online activity earlier this year in conjunction with the Dale County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama. The investigation concerned the possible online exploitation of a minor.

Flick is charged with one count of obscene internet contact with a minor. Police have not released additional details about the alleged contact or the findings of the search.

The U.S. Secret Service and the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation, including the use of an electronic storage detection K-9, according to Athens police.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Dara Shapland at dara.shapland@accgov.com or 762-400-7198.

Anyone with information about other suspected cases of child exploitation can contact the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or submit a tip at CyberTipline.org. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or through the GBI’s online tip form.