Cornelia approves six-lot subdivision over neighbors’ objections

Photo courtesy of Now Georgia

CORNELIA, Ga. — The Cornelia City Commission unanimously approved a six-lot subdivision Nov. 3 despite concerns from nearby residents about flooding, traffic congestion and the ability of emergency vehicles to navigate neighborhood streets.

Property owner Michael Bouge sought preliminary plat approval to divide property at 283 Yonah Street into six lots. The property is already zoned R-1-A, and the request did not involve a zoning change.

Bouge told commissioners the preliminary plan includes the existing house, which he intends to renovate and sell, a lot designated for a retention pond and four additional buildable lots.

He said he has not finalized house plans for the proposed lots because the building footprints could change depending on setbacks and other requirements.

“I think that, you know, it’s going to ultimately end up in the $350 range,” Bouge said, referring to the anticipated price range of the homes, although he acknowledged he did not know for certain.

Bouge said he wants the homes to fit the character of the neighborhood and preserve as many trees as possible. He said removing trees would be expensive and that some removal would likely be necessary to accommodate construction.

Mayor John Borrow asked Bouge to describe the types of homes he envisioned. Bouge said plans for another portion of the property generally include homes of at least 1,400 square feet, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Potential designs include one- and two-story homes, slab or crawl-space foundations, Hardy siding, painted brick or stone accents and rear porches.

He said those descriptions were not finalized plans for the six-lot property.

Neighbors raise drainage, traffic concerns

Christy Llewellyn, who lives at 378 Cash Street, spoke against the subdivision. She said runoff from higher ground has previously entered her crawl space and flooded her backyard. She also referenced another neighbor who experienced flooding.

Llewellyn said traffic congestion on Cash Street is a recurring problem, particularly on Wednesday evenings when a nearby church holds services and classes.

She described a recent evening when vehicles parked along both sides of the street made it difficult for a neighbor to access her driveway. She questioned whether emergency vehicles could get through under those conditions.

She also expressed concern about traffic navigating a nearby curve and vehicles entering and leaving the proposed development. Llewellyn questioned whether local schools could accommodate additional students.

Jason Llewellyn, also of 378 Cash Street, focused on the neighborhood’s drainage system. He said a catch basin installed uphill had improved water flow but raised concerns about the underground drainage pipes along Cash Street.

He described the pipes as 12-inch terracotta lines and said he was concerned about their capacity to handle additional runoff from the development.

Jason Llewellyn also said he would contact the city if his crawl space flooded again, adding that he had learned the city had an easement associated with the catch basin that he believed had not been maintained.

The residents’ comments were not accompanied by an engineering assessment of the drainage system during the hearing.

Planning board recommended approval

City Manager Donald Anderson explained that the city classifies subdivisions with three lots or fewer as minor subdivisions, which can receive administrative approval. Requests involving more than three lots are classified as major subdivisions and require commission consideration.

Anderson said the Unified Planning Board held a public hearing on the request Oct. 15 and recommended approval.

After hearing from Bouge and the residents, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the preliminary plat.

The approval allows the proposed six-lot subdivision to move forward through the city’s development process. Specific home designs and construction plans were not presented for approval during the hearing.