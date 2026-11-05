Clarkesville approves 2027 budget, rolls back millage rate

City Manager Jason Streetman presents the proposed fiscal year 2027 General Fund and enterprise fund budgets to Clarkesville City Council on Nov. 3. His presentation included details on the millage rate rollback, employee benefits and planned capital purchases. (Patrick Fargason/NowGeorgia.com)

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. — Clarkesville City Council unanimously approved its fiscal year 2027 budget and a full rollback of the city’s property tax millage rate during its Nov. 3 meeting.

The approved budget includes $4,860,700 in General Fund expenditures and $2,466,200 for the city’s enterprise funds, which cover water, wastewater and sanitation.

Council members approved both measures without questions or discussion.

City Manager Jason Streetman presented an overview of the budget, explaining that the city was able to lower its millage rate slightly because of growth in the property tax digest.

The approved rate of 13.558 mills is down from the current 13.570 mills, representing a full rollback under Georgia’s property tax calculations. The rollback offsets the revenue increase that otherwise would result from growth in the taxable property digest.

Streetman said the city’s 2026 net tax digest totaled $151,622,367, an increase of approximately $5.2 million over the previous year.

“Because of that small increase, we were able to determine that we could roll back the millage rate,” Streetman told Council members.

Property taxes account for approximately 42% of the city’s General Fund revenue, with the remaining 58% coming from sources such as permits, fees, fines and business licenses.

The General Fund budget includes $2,495,784 for administration, $982,214 for police, $562,189 for fire, $274,732 for Main Street, $243,100 for parks and streets, $102,281 for planning and zoning, and $200,400 for capital expenditures.

Streetman said the largest share of the city’s spending goes toward employee salaries, benefits and operating expenses. He estimated those costs account for approximately 66.5% of expenditures.

The budget includes a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for all full-time city employees. The city also plans to absorb higher employee health insurance costs rather than pass the increase along to workers.

“The city does absorb the increase in health insurance that did go up this year,” Streetman said.

He said the city chose to cover the additional expense for its employees while continuing to address rising costs for materials and other operations.

The budget also includes several planned capital purchases.

The Parks and Streets Department has $80,000 designated for equipment and vehicle needs. That includes $15,000 toward the purchase of a used vehicle and $65,000 for heavy equipment.

Streetman said much of the department’s heavy equipment is nearing or beyond the end of its useful life. The city plans to begin replacing equipment gradually, aiming to purchase a new piece each year.

The police budget includes $30,400 for payments on body cameras and Tasers. The enterprise fund budget includes $40,000 for water meter replacements.

Streetman said the city currently has approximately a dozen different types of water meters in service. The planned replacements are intended to begin standardizing the system over time. The budget also includes funding for software needed to support the meter system.

The enterprise fund budget totals $2,466,200. The proposed revenue includes $1,600,200 from water, $635,000 from wastewater and $231,000 from sanitation.

Streetman said the budget was developed after he joined the city in July and reflects an effort to balance rising expenses with employee needs and planned equipment investments.

“I am pleased again to say that it will roll back. It will not be a tax increase for our business,” he told Council members.

The unanimous votes approve the city’s spending plan and millage rate for fiscal year 2027.