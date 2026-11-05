Two days after re-election, Darragh resigns as Hall and Dawson DA

(NowGeorgia.com)

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Lee Darragh resigned Thursday as district attorney for Hall and Dawson counties, stepping down two days after winning another term in an unopposed general election.

In a November 5 letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, Darragh made his resignation effective that day, ending more than two decades leading the Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Acting District Attorney Jennifer Bagwell remains in that position and plans to run for the office, according to a statement provided to Now Georgia.

A resignation on the heels of an election

Darragh was the only candidate listed in the November 3 general election for district attorney. Unofficial returns showed 63,229 votes for him in Hall County and 12,583 in Dawson County, a combined 75,812 votes. Both counties reported results from all precincts, although the returns were not yet certified.

Earlier this year, Darragh defeated Shiv Sachdeva in the May 19 Republican primary with 83% of the vote.

Darragh calls service his greatest professional honor

In his resignation letter, Darragh said he had practiced law for 48 years and described serving as district attorney for Hall and Dawson counties as his greatest professional honor.

“More than a job, this has been a calling to help others and serve them as I have served God and my family,” he wrote.

Darragh said he reached the decision after careful consideration and discussions with his wife and family. The letter did not identify a more specific reason for his departure. He expressed confidence in the staff remaining in the office and pledged to help ensure a smooth transition to his successor.

“No words of mine shared here can express my gratitude to the people of Hall and Dawson Counties for putting their faith in me for over 20 years,” he wrote.

Darragh first took office August 31, 2005, after an appointment by then-Gov. Sonny Perdue, according to Hall County’s official biography. His first full elected term began in January 2007. He began prosecuting in the Northeastern Judicial Circuit in May 1986.

Bagwell pledges continuity and plans a run

Bagwell said the office will continue its work following Darragh’s departure.

“I have proudly worked alongside Mr. Darragh for 30 years. I want to assure the citizens of Hall and Dawson Counties that our office continues to seek justice with fairness and integrity,” Bagwell said in a statement.

According to the statement, Bagwell has worked with the Northeastern Judicial Circuit since 1996. During her prosecutorial career, she has handled more than 4,000 felony criminal cases, litigated more than 80 Superior Court jury trials to verdict and handled 75 appellate matters without a reversal of a felony conviction.

Bagwell remains acting district attorney and intends to seek the office. The statement did not specify an election date for her planned candidacy.