Victory stride: Lady Indians complete magical run

TFS runners Olivia Henderson and Naomi Russo (photo submitted)

Sometimes all that glitters is in fact, gold. For Tallulah Falls’ girls cross country team, the Lady Indians were as good as gold all season long. The state meet was only a continuation of that success and served as the crowning achievement for what’s been over a year in the making.

After finishing as Region Champions for the first time and ending as the State Runner-Up in 2025, coach Jamie Jimison knew the bulk of his team was coming back. Adding in some new faces also helped the team reach new heights. The only team that bested TFS in ’25 was moving into a different class, leaving Tallulah Falls as the favorites to win it all.

While several programs can wilt under the pressure that comes with being a title favorite, the Lady Indians simply lived up to the hype. The girls raced in ten total meets throughout the 2026 season, and never finished lower than fourth in any meet. They won five meets – the TFS Short Course Challenge, Harrier Harvest, GIAA Region Championship, Pickens & Grinnin’ Invitational, and the State Championship. Three of those came on the home course, and Tallulah dominated when it mattered most, winning each of their final four meets.

The home Harrier Harvest served as senior night, as both Olivia Henderson and Avery Keim were recognized for their outstanding careers, along with Megan Prince. The girls won the meet easily, placing four runners in the top-10.

Jimison’s girls peaked at the perfect time. Next up was the Region Championship at home. Defending that title was a cinch with six of the top-10 runners coming from TFS. Each earned All-Region honors — Henderson (2nd), Ida Patterson (3rd), Keim (4th), Leyre Martinez (5th), Mary Kate Ball (7th), Naomi Russo (10th).

The final tune-up before state was the Pickens & Grinnin’ Invitational, were the girls edged out a win over a deep field. Keim set a PR and was the top Tallulah Falls runner. Martinez also had a PR in the meet, and Russo, a freshman, had a solid run to sandwich around Keim and Henderson.

The girls pushed each other, and won the GIAA State Championship, with Russo putting up a personal-best time (21:11.60) and leading the Lady Indians with a 4th-place finish. Henderson was 9th, while Patterson (12th) and Keim (13th) helped secure the title.

The ultimate goal was accomplished, bringing Tallulah Falls its sixth overall state championship, and first in cross country (either boys or girls). Russo and Henderson were All-State selections, and Jimison was named GIAA Girls XC Coach of the Year.

“This season was a special one for our girls team,” states Jimison. “We had a fantastic mix of experience and talented newcomers that kept practices and meets exciting. Obviously, coming away with a State Championship is special. It’s a testament to the hard work and focus of the girls throughout the season.”