18 dogs seized in Elbert County as Northeast Georgia dogfighting investigation expands

(NowGeorgia.com)

ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators seized 13 adult dogs and five puppies from an Elbert County property Tuesday as an investigation into an alleged dogfighting operation in neighboring Hart County expanded across county lines.

The investigation has now led to 27 arrests. Hart County authorities identified the latest person charged as 57-year-old Tony Andre Hopps of Dade City, Florida. All 27 face charges of dogfighting and felony cruelty to animals.

Search leads to 18 more dogs

Elbert County sheriff’s investigators, assisted by Hart County investigators, executed a search warrant Nov. 3 at the Sanders Road residence of Patrick Oneal Heard. The 48-year-old Elberton man was among the 26 people arrested after authorities discovered the alleged dogfighting operation Oct. 30 off Jim Heard Road in Hart County.

Investigators said they found dogs chained at various locations on Heard’s property and others housed in small wooden and wire kennels.

Animal control officers from both counties assisted with the seizure of 18 dogs, which are now in the custody of Hart County Animal Control. Investigators also seized items from inside the home related to treating injured animals. Authorities said the findings could lead to additional charges in Elbert County.

26 living dogs recovered across both counties

At the original Hart County scene, investigators recovered seven adult dogs, one puppy and three dead dogs. They also towed 27 vehicles and seized large amounts of cash as evidence.

The Elbert County search brought the total number of living dogs recovered to 26 — 20 adults and six puppies.

Investigators are also examining whether animals are being kept at other properties associated with Elbert County residents who were present at the alleged Hart County dogfighting operation.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said it is assisting the Hart County Sheriff’s Office in “every way possible” with the investigation. “We want to make it clear that we will not tolerate this type of animal cruelty and abuse.”

Hart County Sheriff Chris Carroll said multiple law enforcement agencies and federal partners are involved in the investigation. Additional arrests or charges are possible.

Anyone with information about this case or other animal fighting cases is asked to contact Elbert County investigators at 706-283-2421 or the tip line at 706-408-7311.