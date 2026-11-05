Georgia drivers now permitted to use digital driver’s license

The Georgia State Patrol now accepts digital driver's license (Scholle Law)

The Georgia Department of Public Safety announced that motorists now have the option to present a state issued digital driver’s license or identification card to its Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Officers, and Capitol Police Officers during traffic stops and other interactions, such as crash investigations, across Georgia. This new method was addressed through H.B. 296, which allows individuals to present a driver’s license in a specified electronic format while operating a motor vehicle. Under these new changes to existing legislation, law enforcement officers must have the necessary equipment to verify the validity of electronic licenses by July 1, 2027.

“The Georgia Department of Public Safety is proud to introduce this new tool made available to all of our Troopers and Officers to help us more effectively serve our citizens and visitors by being able to read their driver’s license and IDs digitally if they choose,” said Colonel William W. Hitchens, III, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “We are collaborating with the Georgia Department of Driver’s Services to make this transition as easy as possible across our state.”

This new option provides motorists with an easy, secure way to present a driver’s license or state identification. While digital ID acceptance continues to expand across law enforcement agencies in Georgia, motorists should continue to carry their physical driver’s license or state ID, which remains an accepted form of identification.

“I commend the Georgia Department of Public Safety for its forward-thinking leadership and early adoption of digital driver’s licenses. Their willingness to embrace this innovative technology demonstrates a shared commitment to modernizing government services while maintaining the highest standards of public safety. This partnership represents an important step toward making digital identification a convenient, secure, and practical option for Georgia Drivers,” said Angelique B. McClendon, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Driver Services.

How to Present a Digital Form of Identification During a Law Enforcement Interaction

To present a digital form of identification, motorists should first tell the GSP Troopers or DPS Officers that they would like to use their digital license. Once a motorist chooses to present a digital license or ID, they can present it by holding their phone near the law enforcement’s identity reading device. Motorists should not hand their device to the Troopers or Officers.

Law enforcement officers will not request a digital form of license or ID directly, and motorists will always have the choice of presenting a physical driver’s license/state ID.

An important feature to note when presenting digital identification is that motorists will be able to review the information requested before it is shared with the law enforcement officer. After reviewing the requested information, motorists will have to consent to share the requested information by using biometric authentication such as facial recognition.

Motorists will share the same information they would provide when presenting a physical ID for verification. No additional data or identity checks are shared with law enforcement officers.

What This Means for the Public

Motorists now have the option to present state issued digital identification to Troopers and Officers of the Georgia Department of Public Safety during traffic stops and other interactions, providing an easy, secure way to present a driver’s license or state ID, with no need to hand over a device.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety continues to recommend that motorists carry an acceptable, compliant physical ID for verification as digital ID acceptance expands across law enforcement agencies in Georgia.

Law enforcement agencies across Georgia have until July 1, 2027, to comply with changes in the law requiring agencies to have equipment capable of reading digital IDs. This is addressed under changes to existing O.C.G.A. 40-5-29 law in Georgia that governs how licenses must be carried and shown when requested.

Motorists are not required to obtain a digital driver’s license or ID. They can continue to use a physical driver’s license or state ID for verification if they prefer.