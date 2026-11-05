Woman arrested after fleeing I-85 traffic stop, prompting search in Lavonia

(NowGeorgia.com)

LAVONIA, Ga. — A South Carolina woman has been arrested following a search that began after she allegedly fled a traffic stop on Interstate 85 in Franklin County.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, Franklin County deputies stopped a black BMW for a traffic violation and identified the driver as Kylee Alexis Newton. Deputies determined her driver’s license was suspended, according to the sheriff’s office.

As deputies approached the vehicle, Newton allegedly drove away. Deputies saw the BMW leave I-85 at Exit 173 but lost sight of it.

Deputies later found the BMW in the parking area of Clear Creek Apartments. Franklin County deputies, Georgia State Patrol troopers and Lavonia police searched the area, with officials reporting a heavy law enforcement presence.

Newton was subsequently taken into custody. Details about her arrest and any charges were not immediately available.