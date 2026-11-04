Hoops ’26 Preview: Franklin County Lions

(BlitzSportsGA)

It’s about time for some basketball! We present you with a team-by-team preview to get you up to date on where each school stands heading into the 2026-27 season. This preview: Franklin County Lions.

Head Coach: Jason Shaver (13th Season)

2025-26 Record/Results: 18-11; Region RU; Sweet 16; #7 State Rank

While the Lions return some talented players, they lose their top two scorers from a Sweet 16 team. They’ll be young yet will put forth max effort and have a love for the game.

PERSONNEL & STYLE OF PLAY

# of Returning Starters: 1

Key Players: Drake Nix, Sam Shaver, Gavin Wells, Elliott Harbin, Kennan Burtch

Key Departures: Bentley Huff, Hudson Huff (transfer to Stephens County), Tucker Huff (transfer to Stephens County), Jeremiah Mayfield, Nava Ware, Jordan Ardister, Deegan Human

Offensive Style: Ball movement, player movement

STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES

Strengths: “This group of kids really seems to enjoy playing together and for one another,” says Shaver. “Size, length, effort, and teamwork.”

Biggest Challenges: “Play in an extremely tough region where there are no off-nights. We have to be ready to play every night!

EXPECTATIONS

From the Coach: “This team returns five players with varsity experience and loves to play together. We play a tough schedule, but we believe in these young men! They are working hard to compete; they have great attitudes; they serve each other; they communicate; and they sacrifice for each other!”

From BLITZ: Losing the Huffs represents losing about 80% of the offense. That scoring must come from somewhere, likely in aggregate. Drake Nix has a shot to take a huge step after a breakout freshman season. Elliott Harbin and Kennan Burtch will bring size and physicality from the football field, and Sam Shaver could be an X-factor.