Hoops ’26 Preview: Franklin County Lady Lions

(BlitzSportsGA)

It’s about time for some basketball! We present you with a team-by-team preview to get you up to date on where each school stands heading into the 2026-27 season. This preview: Franklin County Lady Lions.

Head Coach: Josh Smith (1st Season)

2025-26 Record/Results: 10-19; Region 3rd; Sweet 16

Josh Smith inherits a program that will return several starters off a Sweet 16 team. The Lady Lions dealt with some setbacks along the way, but should see a step forward this season.

PERSONNEL & STYLE OF PLAY

# of Returning Starters: 3

Key Players: Kallie Thrift, Avery Burton, Nykhia Johnson, Bella Rosene, Elizabeth Stratton

Key Departures: Takiaha Winkfield

Offensive Style: Downhill

STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES

Strengths: “TBD.”

Biggest Challenges: “Our entire roster plays a fall sport so a short/ condensed preseason preparation,” says Smith.

EXPECTATIONS

From the Coach: “Never let another team give greater effort than us.”

From BLITZ: With the athleticism and experience of Nykhia Johnson, Bella Rosene, Kallie Thrift, and Avery Burton, the Lady Lions should have more than enough talent to make a playoff push. It’ll be interesting to see how the change in game plan impacts this team and how they will gel together early on.