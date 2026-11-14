CeeGramz has spent years polishing his performance skills on the mic, yet today, producing plays an equally crucial role in shaping the rapper's artistry. This combination appears on the artist's recently released single, "Deli," which he wrote and produced himself, then mixed and mastered.

With such an approach, CeeGramz' involvement in every stage of music production provides the opportunity not only to study but also to influence the development of his compositions. He is able to create everything from scratch – not starting with an already chosen beat, but composing the instrumental and lyrics from step one, giving himself much more freedom at the beginning of production.

"I actually wrote & produced Deli too. It was a fun record to make," CeeGramz says. "Beats are my cheat code because they help me figure out what I'm going to do next."

This approach has allowed CeeGramz to develop a process that isn't limited to the performance stage. Working with the technical side of a release provides him with a better understanding of the interaction between various components, from the initial production to the final result. For "Deli," he went through all stages of production on his own and didn't delegate the creative direction.

Influences Behind the Sound of CeeGramz

Despite creating his production style independently, CeeGramz can trace his background to a great number of artists: Billy Preston, Michael Jackson, 50 Cent, and Ja Rule are among them. It was the latter two that influenced the artist's music with a melodic rap touch. Although their styles can be responsible for the direction in which he moved, CeeGramz put much effort into trying not to resemble anyone else.

“Melodic rap from those two might seem like an odd pair, but I have to give it to them, as they influenced me to create the style I prefer—melodic trap.”

The balance between control and his personal identity helps define how he tackles new work. CeeGramz knows he must give his audience something unique that reminds them of him without confusing him with another rapper or producer. Being in control allows him to do that through sound and arrangement.

“Deli” Opens the Door to More New Music

"Deli" is a product of the moment in time when CeeGramz is shifting his focus towards his musical career once again. The artist has spent most of his time producing beats for other people and releasing very few of his own releases lately, but his fans are encouraging him to do better and release some music.

While "Deli" can be seen as the first step of the plan, the next one is his upcoming single "LaLa," which is going to be released on Christmas Day. After it, the artist promises to release singles approximately once a month during the following year. This is supposed to lead up to CeeGramz' next album, First They Love You. After the album is released, Then They Hate You and Then They Love You Again will follow.

Aside from his music, CeeGramz is expanding his business by developing the brand Corner Store Corner, consisting of toys and merchandise.

At this point, "Deli" gives listeners an opportunity to see how CeeGramz uses all of his qualities – songwriter, rapper, producer, and so on – in his work. With full control over the process of creating a song from scratch to completion, he continues working on his portfolio independently.

Listen to “Deli” out now:

https://youtu.be/iLm3w8mhVb4?si=MzkBPGVbV5AcWT_j