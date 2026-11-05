Kanye West Draws Reported 80,210 Fans in Houston, Setting New U.S. Hip-Hop Attendance Record

HOUSTON - Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, drew a reported 80,210 fans to Reliant Stadium on Halloween night, setting a new U.S. attendance record for a hip-hop concert and surpassing the mark he set himself in April.

Performing "Ghost Town" on Saturday night, Ye told the crowd, "We just broke the record," and thanked Houston for its support over the years.

Epic stage water and light show during a Kanye West performance.

The stage at the record-breaking concert. Courtesy: instagram

A Crowd Built for the Record Books

The show was Ye's first full concert in Houston since 2013, according to local coverage. Tickets went on general sale September 10, following a presale earlier that week. The date was set in early September for what he called the extended Ye Live Concert Tour in addition to shows in Dallas and Phoenix.

Reliant Stadium is the name the venue reverted to on August 1, 2026, after nearly 12 years as NRG Stadium. Its standard concert capacity is listed at about 72,220. For context, the stadium's all-time attendance record is 80,108, set by George Strait at the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, in a concert-only configuration with added floor seating. If the reported Houston figure proves right, it would surpass that mark, although officials have not published an official comparison.

Ye shared the stage with his daughter, North West, and singer André. He also brought out Playboi Carti to do several collaborations and solo songs. Drake and Travis Scott were among the notable names in the audience.

A Record-Setting Year

The Houston show is the latest in a run of milestones for Ye's stadium tour, which supports his album *Bully*, released March 28. His two sold-out nights at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1 and 3 reportedly grossed about $33 million combined, according to Bloomberg, with the second night alone topping $18 million. That made them the highest-grossing rap concerts on record and the biggest in the venue's history.

In May, Ye performed for roughly 118,000 people at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium, an audience billed as the largest ticketed stadium crowd ever. His next U.S. dates are at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on November 7, and in the Phoenix area on November 21.

The tour has not been without controversy. Ye's past antisemitic remarks have prompted cancellations and protests, including shows pulled in Europe, a British ban on his headlining a London festival, and a San Antonio mayor's call to cancel a stadium date. Sponsors, including Pepsi and Diageo withdrew from the festival in question. The demand at the box office, though, has largely continued regardless.

The Halftime Question

Ye's success arrives as the NFL's biggest stage prepares to feature one of his oldest collaborators. On October 26, Jay-Z was announced as the headliner of the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show, set for February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium. It will be his first time headlining the event.

Jay-Z's company, Roc Nation, has helped choose halftime performers since its 2019 partnership with the NFL, and producer Jesse Collins has said the final call on performers is Jay-Z's. That has fueled speculation about guests, with Ye's name raised alongside Beyoncé and Rihanna. Fans have pointed to "Run This Town," the 2009 Jay-Z track featuring Rihanna and Ye, and to material from their joint album *Watch the Throne*.

The Odds Against Ye

Several factors suggest a reunion is unlikely. Ye has never headlined a Super Bowl halftime show. The closest he came was a 2015 pre-Super Bowl concert in Glendale, Arizona, which he co-headlined with Rihanna. In April 2025, he come up with a list explaining why he believed organizers had never offered him the slot, but later erased the post. In February 2025, an advertisement from Ye promoting merchandise aired in some local markets during the Super Bowl. The NFL said it condemns antisemitism, does not sell Super Bowl ad time, and learned of the purchase only after it aired.

Then there is the personal rift. Ye has made public attacks on Jay-Z and Beyoncé, including comments about their children. On the Joe Budden Podcast, co-host Marc Lamont Hill argued those remarks, along with Ye's history, would make both Jay-Z and the league unlikely to approve an appearance. Budden and other panelists disagreed, predicting Jay-Z's influence could overcome the obstacles.

History adds a note of irony. Jay-Z has said he turned down a halftime offer in 2017 because the NFL wanted him to bring Ye and Rihanna along, and he objected to a booking made contingent on his guests. Ye's music has reached the Super Bowl stage without him: Rihanna performed "All of the Lights" during her 2023 halftime show.

In A Nutshell

For now, the picture is split. On the road, Ye is filling stadiums at a pace few artists have matched. In football's most-watched halftime slot, the decision rests with a former partner, and the league's own public stance suggests that door remains closed.