Novi’s retail scene is busy right now, especially around Twelve Oaks and the big box stores. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Novi, MI (Ingersol Dr.)

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $20 – $33/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

+ performance incentives and possible hourly premiums Health & Beauty team leads focus on customer care and creative merchandising, moving product to the floor and building seasonal displays. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: The North Face (VF Corporation)

The North Face (VF Corporation) Location: Novi, MI – Twelve Oaks Mall

Type: Part-Time

Pay: $18.23 – $25.20/hour + potential incentives

+ potential incentives Lead the floor, coach associates, and keep the store running smoothly while delivering a high-touch, outdoor-lifestyle customer experience. Good fit if you have 1+ year retail or store leadership and like a fast-paced, hands-on role.

Employer: Macy’s

Macy’s Location: Novi, MI – Twelve Oaks Mall

Type: Seasonal / Temporary, ~10–20 hrs/week

Pay: Competitive hourly pay (plus potential performance incentives)

Competitive hourly pay (plus potential performance incentives) Holiday-season role focused on selling, hospitality, and keeping the floor shoppable. You’ll greet customers, hit daily sales goals, and help with merchandising, with access to merchandise discounts and broader benefits where eligible.

Employer: Target

Target Location: Novi, MI

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $23 – $25/hour starting (full range $23 – $39.10/hour )

(full range ) Lead specialty areas like Apparel, Home, Beauty, Baby, or Electronics, balancing guest experience, sales goals, and visual merchandising. Includes access to health benefits, 401(k), employee discount, paid time off, and holidays for eligible team members.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on hours, exact duties, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.