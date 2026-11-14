Novi has a steady stream of security and fire‑protection openings right now. If you like serving the community and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Fire Systems of Michigan, a Veriguard company

Fire Systems of Michigan, a Veriguard company Location: Novi, MI & surrounding area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly, rate depends on experience & certifications; quarterly bonuses, premium pay for nights, emergency calls, and holidays

Work with commercial fire alarm and special hazard systems (FM200, Halon, Simplex, Notifier, Fire-Lite). You’ll test, inspect, and repair systems, handle on-call rotation, and get strong benefits (401k match, medical/dental/vision, paid holidays, vacation, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Novi, MI

Type: Full-time/Part-time (various days, Mon–Fri 6am–6pm)

Salary: $25.00/hour

Protect one of Michigan’s critical infrastructures (military bases) by controlling access, doing foot and vehicle patrols, and monitoring cameras and fire alarms. You’ll need a current Michigan CPL or LEOSA, clean record, ability to pass drug screening, and be comfortable walking/standing for long shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—public safety roles in Novi open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.