Novi’s transportation scene is busy right now, from big engineering projects to flexible driving shifts. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: AECOM

AECOM Location: Novi, MI (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Salary: $140,000 – $150,000 yearly

Type: Full-time

Lead major traffic projects across Michigan, working closely with MDOT and local agencies on modeling, safety, and corridor studies. Ideal if you’re a seasoned traffic engineer (PE preferred) who wants to guide strategy, mentor teams, and shape how big infrastructure jobs get built.

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Novi, MI

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Drive local routes delivering auto parts to pro customers, help in the store with stocking and light customer service, and keep things clean and organized. Good fit if you like being on the road, can lift up to 50 lbs regularly, and have a valid driver’s license with a clean record.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail and similar roles you can browse.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.