Novi’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from local insurance to global tech and automotive. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Shape Corp.

Shape Corp. Location: Novi, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead growth strategy for global markets in a major automotive supplier. You’ll manage a sales team, own pricing and negotiations, and build deep relationships with engineering and purchasing teams at key customers.

Employer: Apex Systems (Everforth Apex)

(Everforth Apex) Location: Michigan or Western Pennsylvania (Remote with Travel)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Remote, travel-heavy role driving regional growth through distribution partners in the semiconductor space. Great fit if you have an EE background and 5+ years in semiconductor sales or distribution, and want to own territory strategy and partner relationships.

Employer: Mosaic North America

Location: Novi, MI (travel across region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage an inside sales / experiential marketing team for Google campaigns. You’ll lead Brand Ambassadors in the field, handle schedules and logistics, travel to activation sites, and report on KPIs and consumer insights.

Employer: Steve Karagatsoulis State Farm Agency

Location: Novi, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Bonus potential, flexible schedule, PTO, training, advancement

Relationship-focused insurance sales role helping customers with auto, home, life, and more. Good for someone who likes talking with people, doing follow-up, and growing a long-term book of business with strong training support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.