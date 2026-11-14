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📣 Novi, MI Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local & Remote Roles
Novi’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from local insurance to global tech and automotive. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Business Development Manager
- Employer: Shape Corp.
- Location: Novi, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead growth strategy for global markets in a major automotive supplier. You’ll manage a sales team, own pricing and negotiations, and build deep relationships with engineering and purchasing teams at key customers.
Distribution Business Manager
- Employer: Apex Systems (Everforth Apex)
- Location: Michigan or Western Pennsylvania (Remote with Travel)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Remote, travel-heavy role driving regional growth through distribution partners in the semiconductor space. Great fit if you have an EE background and 5+ years in semiconductor sales or distribution, and want to own territory strategy and partner relationships.
Google Team Lead
- Employer: Mosaic North America
- Location: Novi, MI (travel across region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manage an inside sales / experiential marketing team for Google campaigns. You’ll lead Brand Ambassadors in the field, handle schedules and logistics, travel to activation sites, and report on KPIs and consumer insights.
Account Manager – State Farm Agent Team Member
- Employer: Steve Karagatsoulis State Farm Agency
- Location: Novi, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Perks: Bonus potential, flexible schedule, PTO, training, advancement
Relationship-focused insurance sales role helping customers with auto, home, life, and more. Good for someone who likes talking with people, doing follow-up, and growing a long-term book of business with strong training support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.