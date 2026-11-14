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Novi
🏥 Novi, MI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
13 days ago
Novi’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big hospital systems to local clinics. Here are several solid roles hiring now, from entry-level to advanced clinical.
District Support Pharmacist (Full Time)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Novi, MI (travel within local district)
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $60.00 – $76.00/hour + potential bonus
- Application window closes: 01/12/2027
This role covers pharmacist shifts across nearby CVS stores, acting as a leader on-site and supporting safe dispensing, immunizations, and patient counseling. Good fit if you like variety, can travel within the district, and want strong benefits and growth at a national brand.
Registered Nurse – Allergy Clinic (Ambulatory)
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Novi, MI
- Type: Full-time, Ambulatory
- Schedule: Mon–Fri 7:30am–4:00pm + ½ day every other Saturday
Clinic RN role working with both adults and kids in an outpatient allergy setting—no rotating hospital shifts. Great if you want steady daytime hours, team-based care, and the backing of a major Michigan health system.
Registered Behavior Technician
- Employer: Brookside Pediatric Therapy LLC
- Location: Novi, MI
- Type: Part-time to full-time (12–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $15.00 – $25.00/hour
Work directly with children and individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities using ABA therapy, mostly in-person. Includes paid training and benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and is a strong entry point if you’re building a career in behavioral health.
Medical Assistant
- Employer: Rehabilitation Physicians
- Location: Novi, MI
- Type: Full-time
Front- and back-office MA role in a rehab-focused practice: rooming patients, assisting with procedures, EMR work, phones, and basic billing tasks. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more, ideal if you have MA training and at least a year of office experience.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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