Novi’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big hospital systems to local clinics. Here are several solid roles hiring now, from entry-level to advanced clinical.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Novi, MI (travel within local district)

(travel within local district) Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $60.00 – $76.00/hour + potential bonus

+ potential bonus Application window closes: 01/12/2027

This role covers pharmacist shifts across nearby CVS stores, acting as a leader on-site and supporting safe dispensing, immunizations, and patient counseling. Good fit if you like variety, can travel within the district, and want strong benefits and growth at a national brand.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Location: Novi, MI

Type: Full-time, Ambulatory

Schedule: Mon–Fri 7:30am–4:00pm + ½ day every other Saturday

Clinic RN role working with both adults and kids in an outpatient allergy setting—no rotating hospital shifts. Great if you want steady daytime hours, team-based care, and the backing of a major Michigan health system.

Employer: Brookside Pediatric Therapy LLC

Location: Novi, MI

Type: Part-time to full-time ( 12–40 hours/week )

Part-time to full-time ( ) Pay: $15.00 – $25.00/hour

Work directly with children and individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities using ABA therapy, mostly in-person. Includes paid training and benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and is a strong entry point if you’re building a career in behavioral health.

Employer: Rehabilitation Physicians

Location: Novi, MI

Type: Full-time

Front- and back-office MA role in a rehab-focused practice: rooming patients, assisting with procedures, EMR work, phones, and basic billing tasks. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more, ideal if you have MA training and at least a year of office experience.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.