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Novi
🛒 Novi, MI Retail Hiring Now: Multiple Full & Part-Time Roles
13 days ago
Novi’s retail scene is busy right now, especially around Twelve Oaks. If you like helping customers, there are several solid options—from first jobs to store leadership.
Sales Consultant – La‑Z‑Boy Furniture Galleries
- Employer: La‑Z‑Boy Incorporated
- Location: Novi, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Training $15/hr, then $11/hr base + uncapped commission, average $60K–$80K+ after training
- Why it’s worth a look: High earning potential if you like sales and design, plus strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, paid time off, paid training).
Store Manager – Twelve Oaks
- Employer: Casper
- Location: Twelve Oaks, Novi, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base salary plus monthly bonus potential (exact range not listed)
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead a sleep-focused retail store, own the P&L, coach a high-performing team, and get solid perks like medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and product discounts.
Retail Customer Experience Associate – Twelve Oaks (Full Time)
- Employer: Macy’s
- Location: Twelve Oaks, Novi, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive pay plus potential incentives/bonuses (no exact rate listed)
- Why it’s worth a look: Customer-facing role that mixes in-store and digital tools, with benefits like health coverage, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, discounts, and growth paths.
Retail Sales Associate – Twelve Oaks (Full Time)
- Employer: Macy’s
- Location: Twelve Oaks, Novi, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive pay plus potential incentives/bonuses (no exact rate listed)
- Why it’s worth a look: Classic selling role with a focus on goals, customer relationships, and keeping the floor looking great—comes with Macy’s benefits, discounts, and training.
Retail Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Novi, MI
- Type: Listed as Full-time in posting; description notes part-time position
- Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)
- Why it’s worth a look: More behind-the-scenes retail—unloading trucks, stocking, and handling online orders—with employee discounts, retirement resources, and wellness support.
Store Team Member – #923
- Employer: Sheetz
- Location: Novi, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive pay plus an extra $1.50/hr for 10pm–6am
- Why it’s worth a look: High-energy convenience store role with food service, cashiering, and stocking, plus perks like PTO, 100% paid maternity/paternity leave, tuition reimbursement, and bonuses.
If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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