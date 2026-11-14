Novi’s retail scene is busy right now, especially around Twelve Oaks. If you like helping customers, there are several solid options—from first jobs to store leadership.

Employer: La‑Z‑Boy Incorporated

La‑Z‑Boy Incorporated Location: Novi, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Training $15/hr , then $11/hr base + uncapped commission , average $60K–$80K+ after training

, then , average after training Why it’s worth a look: High earning potential if you like sales and design, plus strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, paid time off, paid training).

Employer: Casper

Location: Twelve Oaks, Novi, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base salary plus monthly bonus potential (exact range not listed)

Base salary (exact range not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Lead a sleep-focused retail store, own the P&L, coach a high-performing team, and get solid perks like medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and product discounts.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: Twelve Oaks, Novi, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay plus potential incentives/bonuses (no exact rate listed)

Competitive pay (no exact rate listed) Why it’s worth a look: Customer-facing role that mixes in-store and digital tools, with benefits like health coverage, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, discounts, and growth paths.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: Twelve Oaks, Novi, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay plus potential incentives/bonuses (no exact rate listed)

Competitive pay (no exact rate listed) Why it’s worth a look: Classic selling role with a focus on goals, customer relationships, and keeping the floor looking great—comes with Macy’s benefits, discounts, and training.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Novi, MI

Type: Listed as Full-time in posting; description notes part-time position

Listed as in posting; description notes position Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Competitive pay (exact rate not listed) Why it’s worth a look: More behind-the-scenes retail—unloading trucks, stocking, and handling online orders—with employee discounts, retirement resources, and wellness support.

Employer: Sheetz

Location: Novi, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive pay plus an extra $1.50/hr for 10pm–6am

Competitive pay Why it’s worth a look: High-energy convenience store role with food service, cashiering, and stocking, plus perks like PTO, 100% paid maternity/paternity leave, tuition reimbursement, and bonuses.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.