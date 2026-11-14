Novi’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around autos and advanced tech. Here are a few solid roles worth a look if you’re into design, testing, or future EVs.

Employer: Trilion Quality Systems

Location: Novi, MI (Great Lakes Office)

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed (salaried, bonus eligible)

Entry-level role working with advanced optical measurement and 3D image correlation across aerospace, automotive, biomechanics, and more. Expect 50% travel, deep hands-on testing, and training customers on cutting-edge metrology systems. US citizenship required; strong fit for recent mechanical/aerospace/materials grads.

Employer: Scout Motors Inc.

Location: Novi, MI

Type: Full-time, on-site 4–5 days/week

Salary: $130,000 – $160,000 base + annual bonus eligibility

Lead body side and roof structure design for Scout’s new rugged EV trucks and SUVs. You’ll own sheet metal from concept to launch, guide CAD/CAE work, and drive cross-functional decisions on cost, weight, safety, and durability. Best for engineers with 8+ years in automotive body structures and strong CATIA skills.

Employer: Gentherm

Location: Novi, MI

Type: Full-time summer internship (12 weeks, May 18–Aug 7, 2026)

Salary: Not listed

Cohort-style program with multiple openings across Advanced, Applications, Software, Systems, and Engineering Services. You’ll tackle a real project, meet executives, and be on-site 3–5 days/week while you explore careers in thermal and comfort technologies. Open to STEM students who’ve finished freshman year.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, check the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.